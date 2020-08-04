Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Landline calling details


361 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#273101 4-Aug-2020 11:15
Send private message quote this post

I started a Spark landline at another address recently. While the bill was not finalised, I could see the calling details online, i.e. calls to mobiles, landlines, etc. Then I get the first bill and that information is not included, only a summary.

 

So I popped onto Spark's ever so helpful online chat to get the details. After asking me for all of the details that Spark already has against my My Spark account that I am logged into to perform this chat, I am advised that the details will be emailed to me in 2-3 business days.

 

So I then asked for it to be emailed automatically each month please. Sorry, no can do the CSR said. I will have to request this information every billing period.

 

All of this has taken about 25 minutes so far, so I state that if I have to deal with Spark's chat interface every month then I will transfer the account to another provider that will supply this info automatically. The CSR says sorry, nothing they can do.

 

Is there any way this can be automated? Why is the detailed information available prior to billing but not afterwards? It shouldn't be this hard. I don't want to have to change providers because I have better things to do. I also have better things to do than dealing with the interface and answering 20 questions each month.

Create new topic
186 posts

Master Geek


  #2534480 4-Aug-2020 12:42
Send private message quote this post

Do you have a MySpark account?



361 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2534481 4-Aug-2020 12:48
Send private message quote this post

K8Toledo:

 

Do you have a MySpark account?

 

 

Yes I do

 
 
 
 


186 posts

Master Geek


  #2534483 4-Aug-2020 13:05
Send private message quote this post

wally22:

 

K8Toledo:

 

Do you have a MySpark account?

 

 

Yes I do

 

 

Go to Usage/Unbilled Calls as shown below you'll see all calls made. Sorry about the sizing :)

 

You can download a copy by clicking the download Unbilled Calls link.

 

 

 

 

 



361 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2534485 4-Aug-2020 13:12
Send private message quote this post

Thank you for your suggestion. I already mentioned this but I want the call details, regularly, with the bills. I would have to download this each month just before they make up the bill to save this information. In this age of automation, given they list it, surely they could send it too?

 

If I forget and it is billed, then it disappears.

Create new topic




News »

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40

Vector and AWS join forces to accelerate the future of energy
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:35

JBL launches new mobile earbuds and PC speakers
Posted 22-Jul-2020 16:04

Ingram Micro brings virtualisation intelligence to market
Posted 21-Jul-2020 13:25


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.