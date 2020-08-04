I started a Spark landline at another address recently. While the bill was not finalised, I could see the calling details online, i.e. calls to mobiles, landlines, etc. Then I get the first bill and that information is not included, only a summary.

So I popped onto Spark's ever so helpful online chat to get the details. After asking me for all of the details that Spark already has against my My Spark account that I am logged into to perform this chat, I am advised that the details will be emailed to me in 2-3 business days.

So I then asked for it to be emailed automatically each month please. Sorry, no can do the CSR said. I will have to request this information every billing period.

All of this has taken about 25 minutes so far, so I state that if I have to deal with Spark's chat interface every month then I will transfer the account to another provider that will supply this info automatically. The CSR says sorry, nothing they can do.

Is there any way this can be automated? Why is the detailed information available prior to billing but not afterwards? It shouldn't be this hard. I don't want to have to change providers because I have better things to do. I also have better things to do than dealing with the interface and answering 20 questions each month.