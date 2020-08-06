Hi Spark people.
Situation: we're moving to a new property soon which has existing fibre via Spark. I currently have fibre where I am and understand the account move process (online).
Questions...
- Does moving my account from one house to another include "everything" including my current static IP (which I also have PTR DNS records for to use for my mail domain/system)
- ONT move request - I need to also move the ONT from the current location to my new home office/tech space around the other side of the house. The ONT is currently in the kitchen/dining area which we are renovating anyway in the near future (walls and all!) so a CAT6 run is out of scope for me for this. Can an ONT move be done under the same job request and work done just prior to moving? Or is it best to put a request in separately? (my mother in-law currently owns the property we're taking over/moving in to so that's not an issue either).
- Lastly, what do ONT moves generally cost?
(I read somewhere here that Chorus techs can be approached for this type of work... but I'm not sure on that one :)
PS I speak the language of geek'n'nerd so any tech stuff will be well understood.
Any help appreciated :)
Thanks for reading!