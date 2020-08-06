Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#273139 6-Aug-2020 16:11
Hi Spark people.

 

Situation: we're moving to a new property soon which has existing fibre via Spark.  I currently have fibre where I am and understand the account move process (online).

 

Questions...

 

     

  1. Does moving my account from one house to another include "everything" including my current static IP (which I also have PTR DNS records for to use for my mail domain/system)
  2. ONT move request - I need to also move the ONT from the current location to my new home office/tech space around the other side of the house. The ONT is currently in the kitchen/dining area which we are renovating anyway in the near future (walls and all!) so a CAT6 run is out of scope for me for this.  Can an ONT move be done under the same job request and work done just prior to moving? Or is it best to put a request in separately?  (my mother in-law currently owns the property we're taking over/moving in to so that's not an issue either).
  3. Lastly, what do ONT moves generally cost? 
    (I read somewhere here that Chorus techs can be approached for this type of work... but I'm not sure on that one :)

 

PS I speak the language of geek'n'nerd so any tech stuff will be well understood.

 

Any help appreciated :)

 

Thanks for reading!

  #2535875 6-Aug-2020 16:14
ONT move has to be logged via your ISP and you will be charged

  #2535878 6-Aug-2020 16:18
Linux:

 

ONT move has to be logged via your ISP and you will be charged

 

 

You can contact Chorus directly regarding this. 0800 463 896, option 3. I called them yesterday regarding an ONT move. To save you the effort, all I was told was that a tech would need to visit the site, scope the work and provide a quote.

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
  #2535879 6-Aug-2020 16:21
Please chat or call to raise this, then it can be done as one order.

 

 

 

If you do it online, the inital order will be without ONT move, and then you will have to wait or make a mess of the orders.

 

I don't recall us doing PTR records, so you certainly will have gotten a special helping there. That will all move across as part of a move order.




