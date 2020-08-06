Is the makemkv website blocked?
I can't access it on the Spark network, I just get Cloudflare errors.
I can access the website just fine from a VM in a US datacenter.
If you mean https://www.makemkv.com/ I have no problem on Slingshot
I don't think its blocked as I still see the cached site and it just says its offline, seems to be something going odd with the CloudFlare routing possibly.
If I access it via my Wireless Broadband (Spark), I get the same issue (Site is offline / cached cloudflare version) but if I try it on a VPN (NZ and Aus) loads straight away.
Edit - It appears to be Sparks Cloudflare routing going via Osaka/Japan - If I try connect to a VPN server in Japan I get the same issue.
This
taneb1:
and
This page (https://www.makemkv.com/) is currently offline. However, because the site uses Cloudflare's Always Online™ technology you can continue to surf a snapshot of the site. We will keep checking in the background and, as soon as the site comes back, you will automatically be served the live version. Always Online™ is powered by Cloudflare | Hide this Alert
Edit: it's been like this for me for a month or so.
It could be a problem with the Cloudflare Osaka DC then...
This thread suggests that the site is actively being blocked in Japan and various other Asian countries, which explains why you can't see it if Spark is using Cloudflare Japan.
Looks like my Slingshot connection gets it from an Auckland server.
cf-ray: 5be834553a49a42d-AKL
And it works OK for me.
Lias:
This thread suggests that the site is actively being blocked in Japan and various other Asian countries, which explains why you can't see it if Spark is using Cloudflare Japan.
Spark users go via Cloudflare Japan because Spark doesn't peer with Cloudflare in Auckland... Spark peering policies are not helping here.
I use something like HMA or a VPN when I hit sites being blocked like that. Pain, but it works.
XPD^ / DemiseNZ
freitasm:
Spark users go via Cloudflare Japan because Spark doesn't peer with Cloudflare in Auckland... Spark peering policies are not helping here.
Spark/Telecom have been unreasonable about peering for as long as I can remember, it's certainly not a new issue in that sense.
fearandloathing: I take it if it’s due to spark peering, nothing can be done about it.
If accessing all websites/services is important for you then you can do something - change ISP.
You guys should use an excellent service like MyRepublic. I do and I was completely oblivious to all this Spark / peering / blocking lark...
rb99
rb99:
Not sure if serious, or being sarcastic...
2degrees, Voyager should do the trick.
