Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)MakeMKV website blocked?


236 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#273142 6-Aug-2020 20:53
Send private message quote this post

Is the makemkv website blocked?

 

I can't access it on the Spark network, I just get Cloudflare errors.

 

I can access the website just fine from a VM in a US datacenter.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
645 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2535941 6-Aug-2020 20:56
Send private message quote this post

If you mean https://www.makemkv.com/ I have no problem on Slingshot

BDFL - Memuneh
67779 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2535943 6-Aug-2020 21:16
Send private message quote this post

What is the error message you get?




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

 
 
 
 


419 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Trustpower

  #2535945 6-Aug-2020 21:21
Send private message quote this post

I don't think its blocked as I still see the cached site and it just says its offline, seems to be something going odd with the CloudFlare routing possibly. 

 

If I access it via my Wireless Broadband (Spark), I get the same issue (Site is offline / cached cloudflare version) but if I try it on a VPN (NZ and Aus) loads straight away. 

 

Edit - It appears to be Sparks Cloudflare routing going via Osaka/Japan - If I try connect to a VPN server in Japan I get the same issue. 

 




Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer



236 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2535946 6-Aug-2020 21:31
Send private message quote this post

This

 

taneb1:

 

I don't think its blocked as I still see the cached site and it just says its offline, seems to be something going odd with the CloudFlare routing possibly. 

 

If I access it via my Wireless Broadband (Spark), I get the same issue (Site is offline / cached cloudflare version) but if I try it on a VPN (NZ and Aus) loads straight away. 

 

Edit - It appears to be Sparks Cloudflare routing going via Osaka/Japan - If I try connect to a VPN server in Japan I get the same issue. 

 

 

 

and

 

 

This page (https://www.makemkv.com/) is currently offline. However, because the site uses Cloudflare's Always Online™ technology you can continue to surf a snapshot of the site. We will keep checking in the background and, as soon as the site comes back, you will automatically be served the live version. Always Online™ is powered by Cloudflare | Hide this Alert

 

 

Edit: it's been like this for me for a month or so.

 

 

BDFL - Memuneh
67779 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2535949 6-Aug-2020 21:42
Send private message quote this post

It could be a problem with the Cloudflare Osaka DC then...




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

54 posts

Master Geek


  #2535957 6-Aug-2020 22:35
Send private message quote this post

Yes, getting a Cloudflare notice that the site is offline. On spark here.

 

 

 

Click to see full size

4168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2535960 6-Aug-2020 22:44
Send private message quote this post

This thread  suggests that the site is actively being blocked in Japan and various other Asian countries, which explains why you can't see it if Spark is using Cloudflare Japan. 

 

 




Information wants to be free. The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

 
 
 
 


645 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2535962 6-Aug-2020 22:53
Send private message quote this post

Looks like my Slingshot connection gets it from an Auckland server.

 

cf-ray: 5be834553a49a42d-AKL

And it works OK for me.

BDFL - Memuneh
67779 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2536025 7-Aug-2020 07:46
Send private message quote this post

Lias:

 

This thread  suggests that the site is actively being blocked in Japan and various other Asian countries, which explains why you can't see it if Spark is using Cloudflare Japan. 

 

 

Spark users go via Cloudflare Japan because Spark doesn't peer with Cloudflare in Auckland... Spark peering policies are not helping here.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

xpd

Covid-19 Free
10644 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2536028 7-Aug-2020 07:57
Send private message quote this post

I use something like HMA or a VPN when I hit sites being blocked like that. Pain, but it works.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter

 

My TradeMe Goodies

 

Disclaimer - It wasn't me, the dog ate my keyboard, my account was hacked, I was drunk, ALIENS.

4168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2536053 7-Aug-2020 08:28
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

Spark users go via Cloudflare Japan because Spark doesn't peer with Cloudflare in Auckland... Spark peering policies are not helping here.

 

 

Spark/Telecom have been unreasonable about peering for as long as I can remember, it's certainly not a new issue in that sense. 




Information wants to be free. The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.



236 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2536056 7-Aug-2020 08:35
Send private message quote this post

I take it if it’s due to spark peering, nothing can be done about it.

BDFL - Memuneh
67779 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2536062 7-Aug-2020 08:37
Send private message quote this post

fearandloathing: I take it if it’s due to spark peering, nothing can be done about it.

 

 

If accessing all websites/services is important for you then you can do something - change ISP. 




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

1676 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2536064 7-Aug-2020 08:39
Send private message quote this post

You guys should use an excellent service like MyRepublic. I do and I was completely oblivious to all this Spark / peering / blocking lark...




rb99

BDFL - Memuneh
67779 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#2536066 7-Aug-2020 08:42
Send private message quote this post

rb99:

 

You guys should use an excellent service like MyRepublic. I do and I was completely oblivious to all this Spark / peering / blocking lark...

 

 

Not sure if serious, or being sarcastic...

 

2degrees, Voyager should do the trick.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic




News »

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.