I don't think its blocked as I still see the cached site and it just says its offline, seems to be something going odd with the CloudFlare routing possibly.

If I access it via my Wireless Broadband (Spark), I get the same issue (Site is offline / cached cloudflare version) but if I try it on a VPN (NZ and Aus) loads straight away.

Edit - It appears to be Sparks Cloudflare routing going via Osaka/Japan - If I try connect to a VPN server in Japan I get the same issue.