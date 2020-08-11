Having read the previous thread about the cost of the 900/400 UFB Plans and then checking out the Plans and Pricing page at Spark, I've determined that I've been paying at least $20 a month too much for the last 18 months or so.

Currently I'm on a "grandfathered" plan (Fibre MAX Naked Broadband - Unlimited GB $129.98 after $10 bundle up bonus) and the equivalent current plan is $110 (Unplan Fibre Max with data use of 120GB+ unlimited). Also, had I been offered the new plans I would have gone with the Unplan Netflix Fibre Max plan and saved another $5, thereby over the last 18 months saving approx. $450 (18 months x $25).

Am I wrong to think that "grandfathering" is meant to protect a customer from increases to a price they secured early on and not meant to be a way of price-gouging loyal customers when a service provider reduces it rates? I'd be interested in hearing from @Spark as to why they think this is fair practice - I've changed the plan and the person who assisted me said there was nothing they could do about the prior over-charging, which I think is atrocious.