Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Grandfathered UFB Plan - Why Have I been Paying More?


#273229 11-Aug-2020 13:27
Having read the previous thread about the cost of the 900/400 UFB Plans and then checking out the Plans and Pricing page at Spark, I've determined that I've been paying at least $20 a month too much for the last 18 months or so. 

 

Currently I'm on a "grandfathered" plan (Fibre MAX Naked Broadband - Unlimited GB $129.98 after $10 bundle up bonus) and the equivalent current plan is $110 (Unplan Fibre Max with data use of 120GB+ unlimited).  Also, had I been offered the new plans I would have gone with the Unplan Netflix Fibre Max plan and saved another $5, thereby over the last 18 months saving approx. $450 (18 months x $25).

 

Am I wrong to think that "grandfathering" is meant to protect a customer from increases to a price they secured early on and not meant to be a way of price-gouging loyal customers when a service provider reduces it rates?  I'd be interested in hearing from @Spark as to why they think this is fair practice - I've changed the plan and the person who assisted me said there was nothing they could do about the prior over-charging, which I think is atrocious.  

 

 

  #2538592 11-Aug-2020 13:45
This is pretty standard from telcos. When they change their propositions they often will remove / add things into the bundle.
Grandfathering you on the old plan means you still get what you agreed to at the agreed price when you signed up. This can go both ways, Being grandfathered onto an old plan that is cheaper or having something included (e.g. spotify) where the new equivalent doesn't.

  #2538593 11-Aug-2020 13:48
100%

 

Your job to review your broadband plans every 12 months to check they're still right for you.

 

My grandparents were on a 256k/256k ADSL plan when VDSL was available at their house and about $30 a month cheaper for 70/30, quick change and marked improvement in their internet enjoyment.

 

 

 

Suggest you take this time to check relatives are on the right plan as well




  #2538599 11-Aug-2020 14:09
I’ve been involved on the telco side of this in the past. It costs money to develop the processes that calculate best plans for customers. It can be complex too, depending on the type of plan. Really it should be up to the customer in my view.

  #2538619 11-Aug-2020 14:45
Customers should be looking at the plans on offer from time to time, It's not difficult if you have internet access

'That VDSL Cat'
  #2538620 11-Aug-2020 14:49
Unfortunately those two plans aren't equivalent.

 

 

 

Unplan is charged quite differently for example.

 

Pretty sure you should have received an offer awhile back though recommending a migration.




