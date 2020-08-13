Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Skinny Endless Data Plan - Trying to Hotspot - No internet for connected device

#273267 13-Aug-2020 16:34
Hi guys,

so I just got the $36 endless data plan from skinny. I am trying to set my Android phone up as a hotspot, which generally works fine. I can connect with my laptop. However my laptop has no Internet access via the hotspot.

Mobile internet works fine on the phone itself and via USB tethering.

Skinny support said it should work, but to make sure I have no data saving settings enabled. I tried to find that. The only thing I could think of was the "Set a mobile data limit" option in the "Data Usage" option. Nothing enabled there though.

Anyone has any tips on what the problem could be? I'd much appreciate it.

This should be escalated to the tech team in Skinny using PHS is not rocket science and sounds like an issue on the Skinny / Spark side

  #2540354 13-Aug-2020 17:08
Linux:

 

This should be escalated to the tech team in Skinny using PHS is not rocket science and sounds like an issue on the Skinny / Spark side

 



I am not so sure it is a problem on the Skinny side. I just connected my wifes phone to the hotspot and her internet access works fine.
Now the question is why my laptop (Windows 10)  doesn't have access.

