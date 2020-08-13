Hi guys,



so I just got the $36 endless data plan from skinny. I am trying to set my Android phone up as a hotspot, which generally works fine. I can connect with my laptop. However my laptop has no Internet access via the hotspot.



Mobile internet works fine on the phone itself and via USB tethering.



Skinny support said it should work, but to make sure I have no data saving settings enabled. I tried to find that. The only thing I could think of was the "Set a mobile data limit" option in the "Data Usage" option. Nothing enabled there though.



Anyone has any tips on what the problem could be? I'd much appreciate it.