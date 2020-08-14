I've been using the TG582N router provided by Telecom (now Spark) for the past few years. I remember having to put in the broadband id and password when I set it up to connect to the Spark ADSL broadband.

Yesterday, a mate of mine gave me an NF4V from Slingshot that he's no longer using after switching ISP to 2 degrees. He told me to just do a reset and it should be good to go. I took it home, connect up the cables and power supply followed by reset and true enough, it was connected.

I used https://www.whoismyisp.org/ to check and it says I'm on Spark and not Slingshot.

Am I really using my own Spark broadband without having to login or is it someone else's?