#273277 14-Aug-2020 08:40
I've been using the TG582N router provided by Telecom (now Spark) for the past few years. I remember having to put in the broadband id and password when I set it up to connect to the Spark ADSL broadband.

 

Yesterday, a mate of mine gave me an NF4V from Slingshot that he's no longer using after switching ISP to 2 degrees. He told me to just do a reset and it should be good to go. I took it home, connect up the cables and power supply followed by reset and true enough, it was connected.

 

I used  https://www.whoismyisp.org/  to check and it says I'm on Spark and not Slingshot.

 

Am I really using my own Spark broadband without having to login or is it someone else's?

 

 

  #2540673 14-Aug-2020 08:43
Spark use port based authenticated for xDSL so any password/username combo will work, as long as there are no strange characters in either.

  #2540687 14-Aug-2020 09:00
just disable TR-069 so any previous provider cant see it online

 
 
 
 


  #2540697 14-Aug-2020 09:09
nztim:

 

just disable TR-069 so any previous provider cant see it online

 

 

ideally providers shouldn't allow TR069 outside of their network ;)




  #2540705 14-Aug-2020 09:17
hio77:

 

nztim:

 

just disable TR-069 so any previous provider cant see it online

 

 

ideally providers shouldn't allow TR069 outside of their network ;)

 

 

I reckon 

