Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Large increase in internet usage


729 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#273396 20-Aug-2020 10:18
Send private message quote this post

Hi guys, is there any way to tell on spark where and what data usage has happened on the plan. My father in law has a basic plan for surfing trade me and fishing sites of 60gb per month . On average uses less than 40g per month. This month on Monday and Tuesday his data has blown out and has used all his monthly data to over 150 gig . We rang Spark and they said due to privacy they can not tell us where the data has been used or how, is this normal?. He doesn’t stream is there anyway to find out what the data has been used on?. I think this is nuts we are paying for a service that the provider can’t provide information on data

Create new topic
'That VDSL Cat'
12485 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2545027 20-Aug-2020 10:30
Send private message quote this post

I'm happy to take a peek and see if anything obvious shows itself, but to be clear....

 

 

 

We don't analyse the traffic that's used. so there is no way a rep could tell you what you used the data on. (it's just 1s and 0s)

 

It's always possible your father in law has unfortunately clicked on something dodgy and has something nasty consuming data.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

6720 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2545031 20-Aug-2020 10:36
Send private message quote this post

Scan PC with Malwarebytes

 
 
 
 


663 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2545037 20-Aug-2020 10:48
Send private message quote this post

hio77:

 

It's always possible your father in law has unfortunately clicked on something dodgy and has something nasty consuming data.

 

 

Sadly this is so easy to do even with modern browsers that smart screen it doesn't catch all of them

4120 posts

Uber Geek


  #2545040 20-Aug-2020 10:50
Send private message quote this post

As an aside, keep in mind MS has released 2004 to the masses this month.

 

So if on W10 and having 'issues' it could be cranking 6-10Gb retries



729 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2545053 20-Aug-2020 11:05
Send private message quote this post

hio77:

 

I'm happy to take a peek and see if anything obvious shows itself, but to be clear....

 

 

 

We don't analyse the traffic that's used. so there is no way a rep could tell you what you used the data on. (it's just 1s and 0s)

 

It's always possible your father in law has unfortunately clicked on something dodgy and has something nasty consuming data.

 

 

 

 

Thank you for coming back so quickly  will send you a pm, 



729 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2545057 20-Aug-2020 11:12
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

Scan PC with Malwarebytes

 

 

 

 

they only use an iPad which is odd, there will be a reason Of course  just trying to Narrow it down 

663 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2545059 20-Aug-2020 11:14
Send private message quote this post

Stu1:

 

Linux:

 

Scan PC with Malwarebytes

 

 

they only use an iPad which is odd, there will be a reason Of course  just trying to Narrow it down 

 

 

Someone close by got his wifi pw? done an apple software update? (they are upto 2GB each), Apps Update?

Create new topic




News »

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.