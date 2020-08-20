Hi guys, is there any way to tell on spark where and what data usage has happened on the plan. My father in law has a basic plan for surfing trade me and fishing sites of 60gb per month . On average uses less than 40g per month. This month on Monday and Tuesday his data has blown out and has used all his monthly data to over 150 gig . We rang Spark and they said due to privacy they can not tell us where the data has been used or how, is this normal?. He doesn’t stream is there anyway to find out what the data has been used on?. I think this is nuts we are paying for a service that the provider can’t provide information on data