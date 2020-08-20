Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Bigpipe: slower to establish incoming connections after change to static IP


520 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#274409 20-Aug-2020 20:04
Send private message

Hi mates. Can any network rocket scientist suggest a reason for the following?

 

 

 

I switched back to Bigpipe in June and at the time ordered a static IP. Thanks to the advise of Geekzoners, we now have Unifi gear which just keeps going and going.

 

 

 

On Sunday we had a brief power outage so the Unifi gear's long streak came to an end through no fault of its own.

 

 

 

When everything came back up, I was unable to connect to some server software I run, more on that in a bit, and eventually tracked it down to an IP change. It turns out that while I had ordered and paid for a static IP, it wasn't actioned with my order. No big deal at all, even on a Sunday Bigpipe put it right for me quickly.

 

 

 

I run an Internet radio station that uses voice tracking technology. Broadcasters record their voice tracks by logging in with a specialised client to a server hosted on port 2323. I've been doing this for years and it has been running flawlessly on Bigpipe since I connected in June. It has also run flawlessly on Bigpipe when I have been with them previously on a static IP.

 

 

 

However, after the change from the dynamic IP pool, which was in the 122.54.xxx.xx range to the static IP range at 210.54.xx.xx, my broadcasters experienced extremely long delays connecting. Once the connection was established, throughput was just fine. I could repro the problem if I connected using the external IP, and was able to verify that the problem did not exist when I connected via the LAN IP.

 

 

 

Everything is hardwired and as I say, it worked fine before the IP change.

 

 

 

I did all the troubleshooting steps one should, which mostly involved turning things off and on again.

 

 

 

Having done everything I could think of, I got back in touch with Bigpipe and asked if they would put me back in the dynamic IP pool just to see if it helped. And...that has completely cleared it up.

 

 

 

Does anyone have any idea at all why that would be? Is there a setting buried away in the feature-rich Unifi UI that could be responsible?

 

 

 

I don't know if it's worth trying another static IP. If Bigpipe are still using CG NAT, it has improved a lot because I can connect to VPNs with their dynamic IP. So I guess if I have to stick with a dynamic IP I can use one of those dynamic DNS clients. I presume I can plug one into the UDM somewhere.

 

 

 

But I'm perplexed and would welcome any thoughts.

 

 

 

Cheers.

 

 

 

 




Jonathan

Create new topic
668 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2546554 20-Aug-2020 20:07
Send private message quote this post

Paging @cbrpilot

Create new topic




News »

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.