Hi mates. Can any network rocket scientist suggest a reason for the following?

I switched back to Bigpipe in June and at the time ordered a static IP. Thanks to the advise of Geekzoners, we now have Unifi gear which just keeps going and going.

On Sunday we had a brief power outage so the Unifi gear's long streak came to an end through no fault of its own.

When everything came back up, I was unable to connect to some server software I run, more on that in a bit, and eventually tracked it down to an IP change. It turns out that while I had ordered and paid for a static IP, it wasn't actioned with my order. No big deal at all, even on a Sunday Bigpipe put it right for me quickly.

I run an Internet radio station that uses voice tracking technology. Broadcasters record their voice tracks by logging in with a specialised client to a server hosted on port 2323. I've been doing this for years and it has been running flawlessly on Bigpipe since I connected in June. It has also run flawlessly on Bigpipe when I have been with them previously on a static IP.

However, after the change from the dynamic IP pool, which was in the 122.54.xxx.xx range to the static IP range at 210.54.xx.xx, my broadcasters experienced extremely long delays connecting. Once the connection was established, throughput was just fine. I could repro the problem if I connected using the external IP, and was able to verify that the problem did not exist when I connected via the LAN IP.

Everything is hardwired and as I say, it worked fine before the IP change.

I did all the troubleshooting steps one should, which mostly involved turning things off and on again.

Having done everything I could think of, I got back in touch with Bigpipe and asked if they would put me back in the dynamic IP pool just to see if it helped. And...that has completely cleared it up.

Does anyone have any idea at all why that would be? Is there a setting buried away in the feature-rich Unifi UI that could be responsible?

I don't know if it's worth trying another static IP. If Bigpipe are still using CG NAT, it has improved a lot because I can connect to VPNs with their dynamic IP. So I guess if I have to stick with a dynamic IP I can use one of those dynamic DNS clients. I presume I can plug one into the UDM somewhere.

But I'm perplexed and would welcome any thoughts.

Cheers.