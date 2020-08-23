Hey guys.



I'm on the VDSL bigpipe plan, north of auckland.



When we first got connected, we had about 30 Mbps down, and 8 Mbps up.

For the past month (or two) we've had a poor connection, with drastically reduced speed.

We now only get 10 Mbps down, and 0.6 Mbps up

I've run okla speed tests many times via ethernet on a modem up for ages, and also on a fresh reset with no other devices connected.



Our bigpipe supplied modem (Arcadyan VRV9517) reports max rate 10,609 kbps down and 592 kbps up. i'll attach pictures and a link to speed test.





I've sent this info to bigpipe, and sent them multiple emails, but they refuse to send out a technician as "It looks fine on our end so its a wifi issue."

Do you think they're right in this? How can I prove our speeds are now adsl rather than vdsl?





Speedtest: https://www.speedtest.net/result/9947078634