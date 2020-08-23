Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Bigpipe wont send a chorus tech. Is my problem real?


5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#274467 23-Aug-2020 16:58
Send private message quote this post

Hey guys. 

I'm on the VDSL bigpipe plan, north of auckland. 

When we first got connected, we had about 30 Mbps down, and 8 Mbps up. 

 

For the past month (or two) we've had a poor connection, with drastically reduced speed. 

 

We now only get 10 Mbps down, and 0.6 Mbps up
I've run okla speed tests many times via ethernet on a modem up for ages, and also on a fresh reset with no other devices connected. 

Our bigpipe supplied modem (Arcadyan VRV9517) reports max rate 10,609 kbps down and 592 kbps up.   i'll attach pictures and a link to speed test. 

 

I've sent this info to bigpipe, and sent them multiple emails, but they refuse to send out a technician as "It looks fine on our end so its a wifi issue."

 

Do you think they're right in this? How can I prove our speeds are now adsl rather than vdsl? 


Speedtest: https://www.speedtest.net/result/9947078634

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic


5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2548271 23-Aug-2020 17:06
Send private message quote this post

In fact, when asking them via their messaging support, they admitted they can only see me getting around 10,000 kpbs down from their side. Its unbelievable. 

 

EDIT: unbelievable that they admit were getting drastically reduced speeds (and our upload is below their vdsl minimum), but they won't fix the issue in any way 

6031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2548276 23-Aug-2020 17:18
Send private message quote this post

Sven99:

 

In fact, when asking them via their messaging support, they admitted they can only see me getting around 10,000 kpbs down from their side. Its unbelievable. 

 

Not sure which bit is unbelievable? They sync rate you are seeing from the modem is consistent with what Bigpipe are reporting.

 

Certainly seems to be a high number of errors on the line for the uptime. What is the wiring in your premises like? Have you done any line testing other than running a speedtest? BTW, speedtest looks perfectly normal and consistent with modem sync rate.

 
 
 
 




5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2548280 23-Aug-2020 17:25
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

Not sure which bit is unbelievable? They sync rate you are seeing from the modem is consistent with what Bigpipe are reporting.

 

Certainly seems to be a high number of errors on the line for the uptime. What is the wiring in your premises like? Have you done any line testing other than running a speedtest? BTW, speedtest looks perfectly normal and consistent with modem sync rate.

 

 

Thats the problem! 10 Mbps is far too slow. We were getting 30Mbps. Obviously theres a fault there, right?

1039 posts

Uber Geek


  #2548285 23-Aug-2020 17:31
Send private message quote this post

Do you have Naked DSL?

 

If so remove the modem and plug in a phone and listen to the line. Does it sound clear?

 

I suspect you have you have one leg dis i.e. one of the wires has disconnected, you will still get poor DSL, bad or no phone.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

471 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2548286 23-Aug-2020 17:32
Send private message quote this post

Do you have a master jackpot installed? or running off filters?

Also best-effort service as its a copper connection. Many factors are at play here.

Don't see why they would truck roll because a customer demanded it.

4763 posts

Uber Geek


  #2548289 23-Aug-2020 17:34
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

Not sure which bit is unbelievable?

 

 

I'm guessing the OP is complaining that they used to get a much higher speed and it is unbelievable to them that it has slowed down to almost unusable (based on 0.6mbps up).

 

This is perfectly rational thinking for most people, it worked OK before, now it doesn't , so something must be broken. 

 

However, speed reductions occur for a ton of reasons.

 

Did you have any wiring changes in your house? eg, install a new phone jackpoint ? Or, did you change the location of the modem , or make changes to any phones in the house? New alarm system perhaps, or changes to an existing alarm. Maybe the alarm developed a fault. 

 

Otherwise, it could be also be a fault.

 

The best way for you to sort this out (others may disagree), is to ensure you have a master DSL filter installed at your house, which splits the phone signals from the internet signals at the point the phone line enters your home. 

 

You might already have one, but, you need to find that out. 

 

Once you have a master splitter installed, if the speed is still bad then you have a stronger case to argue that there is an external fault and for your lines company to check it out.   But, if there is no fault, they might charge you but talk to your ISP about this. 

 

 



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2548290 23-Aug-2020 17:34
Send private message quote this post

SATTV:

 

Do you have Naked DSL?

 

If so remove the modem and plug in a phone and listen to the line. Does it sound clear?

 

I suspect you have you have one leg dis i.e. one of the wires has disconnected, you will still get poor DSL, bad or no phone.

 

John

 

 

 

 

Naked. Unfortunately I don't have a landline phone to test - Havent used one in years. I might attempt the wiring myself as bigpipe wont send out a tech. Can you suggest a good link to what it should like ? Thanks

 
 
 
 


4763 posts

Uber Geek


  #2548303 23-Aug-2020 17:50
Send private message quote this post

Sven99:

 

SATTV:

 

Do you have Naked DSL?

 

If so remove the modem and plug in a phone and listen to the line. Does it sound clear?

 

I suspect you have you have one leg dis i.e. one of the wires has disconnected, you will still get poor DSL, bad or no phone.

 

John

 

 

 

 

Naked. Unfortunately I don't have a landline phone to test - Havent used one in years. I might attempt the wiring myself as bigpipe wont send out a tech. Can you suggest a good link to what it should like ? Thanks

 

 

Even with Naked DSL , the phone wiring inside your home can cause signal degradation.  Could be a mouse or bug chewed on an internal phone wire, for example. 

 

Naked DSL is the easiest though. You don't even need a master filter.

 

 

1039 posts

Uber Geek


  #2548346 23-Aug-2020 17:52
Send private message quote this post

Sven99:

 

SATTV:

 

Do you have Naked DSL?

 

If so remove the modem and plug in a phone and listen to the line. Does it sound clear?

 

I suspect you have you have one leg dis i.e. one of the wires has disconnected, you will still get poor DSL, bad or no phone.

 

John

 

 

 

 

Naked. Unfortunately I don't have a landline phone to test - Havent used one in years. I might attempt the wiring myself as bigpipe wont send out a tech. Can you suggest a good link to what it should like ? Thanks

 

@coffeebaron you might like to offer your services here :-)

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2548352 23-Aug-2020 18:08
Send private message quote this post

SATTV:

 

@coffeebaron you might like to offer your services here :-)

 

 

 

 

 

 

The reduced speed has only occured since a chorus tech came out months earlier to fix an issue where we had no internet at all. Its very possible it is wired up wrong. 

heres a picture. White and red are connected to the middle terminals on either side. 

black, blue, orange, green are disconnected

6031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2548357 23-Aug-2020 18:24
Send private message quote this post

What is the rest of the wiring like not just the jackpoint?

6031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2548360 23-Aug-2020 18:32
Send private message quote this post

Oh, and how far north of Auckland. Given the lockdown across that area, it might be that no techs are going out for these sorts of faults (given the connection is working, just not as well as it used to).

Create new topic




News »

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.