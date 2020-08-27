Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How to check connectivity of new house telecommunication connections?


#274533 27-Aug-2020 13:22
Hi there back in the day of POTS you put a meter on the line and a DC voltage was present.

 

Most new houses now have fiber and are connected to ENT.

 

My new house is rural with no fiber, but VDSL availability. My prospective network provider says:

 

A one-off standard connection fee is $50. If the connection incurs any additional installation, charges may be applied as below:

 

*If Chorus technician visit Exchange / Cabinet to make connection  - it costs extra $55.00;
*Or if Chorus technician visit your property to make connection -  it costs extra $155.00.

 

*I understand in house contract the above work should be done, but is there any way to check it myself, to ensure those Chorus fees wont appy?

 

I have usual service tools like meters and so on (retired serviceman).

 

Cheers, Al.

 

 

  #2550697 27-Aug-2020 13:57
the DC voltage trick only worked if there was a connection between a line card in the NEAX and your property

 

That doesn't work with DSLAMs unless there is Jumpering between the POTS IN on the DSLAM and the NEAX (which will only be case if the previous person had POTS on the line)

 

if the previous person had POTS but no DSL then an Exchange/Cabinet visit will be required to jumper you

 

If they had DSL it should be a case of just re-enabling your port

 

 



  #2550698 27-Aug-2020 14:00
nztim:

 

If they had DSL it should be a case of just re-enabling your port

 

 

A NEW house; no previous connections

 
 
 
 


  #2550700 27-Aug-2020 14:01
ageorge:

 

nztim:

 

If they had DSL it should be a case of just re-enabling your port

 

 

A NEW house; no previous connections

 

 

Then i say it would be a full install including site visit has the new property been issued a SAM ID from chorus?



  #2550701 27-Aug-2020 14:05
SAM ID now we are cooking with gas. If it has a SAM ID what does this mean? What I would like to have in my hot little hand is a certificate which proves that the wiring has been done up to the stage I needed in OP eg no further wiring required.

  #2550713 27-Aug-2020 14:28
ageorge:

 

SAM ID now we are cooking with gas. If it has a SAM ID what does this mean? What I would like to have in my hot little hand is a certificate which proves that the wiring has been done up to the stage I needed in OP eg no further wiring required.

 

 

The SAM ID is the reference to your Address in the chorus database



  #2550720 27-Aug-2020 14:41
Thanks if anyone knows what the certification name is that exchange/cabinet to property connections is complete and checked please advise?

