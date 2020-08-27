Hi there back in the day of POTS you put a meter on the line and a DC voltage was present.

Most new houses now have fiber and are connected to ENT.

My new house is rural with no fiber, but VDSL availability. My prospective network provider says:

A one-off standard connection fee is $50. If the connection incurs any additional installation, charges may be applied as below:

*If Chorus technician visit Exchange / Cabinet to make connection - it costs extra $55.00;

*Or if Chorus technician visit your property to make connection - it costs extra $155.00.

*I understand in house contract the above work should be done, but is there any way to check it myself, to ensure those Chorus fees wont appy?

I have usual service tools like meters and so on (retired serviceman).

Cheers, Al.