Forums Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe) Installing fibre to second place on same land


90 posts

Master Geek


#274593 30-Aug-2020 19:36
Hello,


I'm in a bit of a pickle. The front house have ordered fibre through their provider (not yet installed )

I am in a self contained sleep out. It has had a phone line installed to the sleep out now disconnected.

I put a order through to skinny for fibre with them coming back saying a order is already going this this address.

We use the same exact address and number. I called my landlord explained to them. They then contacted chorus directly and explained the situation and set up. They said that that is fine shouldn't be a problem to just put the order through and let the provider know its for the place behind front house. The disconnected phone line to my place is easy straight forward line.

I'm a bit hesitant to try and explain this all again to Skinny. Could I get some help here please for someone to take what details they need to look at this for me?

I would be very much appreciated.

6752 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2552593 30-Aug-2020 19:40
One free fibre install / connection per address, If you want fibre to another dwelling on the same property then you or the landlord will need to pay not the tax payer

 

There is nothing for Skinny to look into, Skinny have zero say in the matter!

6752 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2552596 30-Aug-2020 19:44
How close are you to the main house and any reason why you can't share the fibre internet connection / monthly fee with them?

 
 
 
 




90 posts

Master Geek


  #2552601 30-Aug-2020 19:55
Linux:

How close are you to the main house and any reason why you can't share the fibre internet connection / monthly fee with them?



Fairly close to the house where i can see almost full bars on their connection, I would prefer not to go that way if possible however have thought about that and have taken that in mind.

Depending on how much it would cost I would be happy to put in some and for the landlord to cover also.

You can basically use a spade directly ahead to my place. I just tested with my feet, Its between 50 and 60 feet. one foot in front of other almost.

