Hello,





I'm in a bit of a pickle. The front house have ordered fibre through their provider (not yet installed )



I am in a self contained sleep out. It has had a phone line installed to the sleep out now disconnected.



I put a order through to skinny for fibre with them coming back saying a order is already going this this address.



We use the same exact address and number. I called my landlord explained to them. They then contacted chorus directly and explained the situation and set up. They said that that is fine shouldn't be a problem to just put the order through and let the provider know its for the place behind front house. The disconnected phone line to my place is easy straight forward line.



I'm a bit hesitant to try and explain this all again to Skinny. Could I get some help here please for someone to take what details they need to look at this for me?



I would be very much appreciated.