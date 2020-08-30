Hi all

*Background*

Our household moved to Skinny Ultra Fibre from Vodafone around 2 months ago on their "2 Months Free" deal.

Starting out on the 200 Plan, we immediately noticed that this was not enough performance for us, so we moved to the Ultra Fibre plan.

Since moving and having this confirmed by Skinny, we have seen a very marginal increase in speed (max I have seen is around 360 down and 400 up).

I have tested on multiple laptops in the house directly connected to the Skinny box with Ethernet - same thing

When I logged a case with Skinny, I was advised to connect my laptop directly to the ONT to test speed. Ran this on 3x laptops - same speed (around 360/400).

Their conclusion is that my 3x laptops are not capable of receiving anything faster than what I am seeing and asked me to prove (photo evidence) that the laptops can receive more than the above (I have seen with my own eyes one of the laptops connected to a Spark Fibre connection previously and getting 900+ down and 500 up).

Anyone had/having similar issues with Skinny?

I am realistic and know that real world speeds will be lower than advertised, but I can't help but think it should be faster than the above and that there is more than meets the eye...