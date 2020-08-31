Does anyone have experience of using the Edgerouter X with the Huawei B618s 65d LTE Spark combo? I'm keen to explore what the ERx (and Ubiquiti generally) has to offer but I'm a bit concerned as to compatibility with the Huawei unit.

Once the ERx is set up and configured, I was hoping to take a feed from the B618 into eth0 and reticulate from eth1, 2 & 3. However I can't see the ability to put the B618 in bridge mode so instead was intending to switch off DHCP and Firewall with the ERx doing that. I might if possible and in the short term use the B618 WAP as one of several WAP's (re-purposed de-commissioned routers) around the house. I'm intending to rationalise the WAPs down to two Unifi PoE WAPs as soon as funds permit!

Questions I have with this proposed setup are:

does switching off DHCP & Firewall on the B618s effectively achieve bridging, or will I be at risk of double NAT and if so is that likely to be a problem in practice in a domestic environment? can I use the Huawei WAP as well as the modem function and just switch off its routing funcionality?

All advice appreciated.

Thanks & regards,