I'm looking at buying a phone on plan and Sparks deal looks good. Just wondering if anyone answer a couple of questions - can I trade in my old device and do Spark allow you to trade up to a newer device at any time during the contract? 

Do you mean interest free payments so you pay off the phone over 12, 24, 36 months?

 

You don't mention what plan or term you really need to provide more information



Sorry yes I am looking at a Galaxy S10 on a 24 month plan with data. I see there is an open term option as well but I do not know what that is...

 
 
 
 


Open term would mean you already have a handset and Spark is only providing the plan / connection to the network or you pay for the handset full retail price

 

 

Trade in of handsets is covered on this page and it would also depend on what make / model of handset you wanted to trade in (You did not mention this)

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/trade-in.html

