Mum's CC expired, and her skinny $16 prepay plan expired and she couldn't use her phone.

She thought it was simply because she wasn't paying enough money each month... so tried to change plan herself, also called skinny -- resulting in two $36 top-ups to her account and now she is on the $36 plan.....mistakenly thinking it will last longer because she paid more.

Not sure how to fix this, I don't think you can change plan's so the new plan starts at the end of the current plan.

A little funny, but it shows how older people just get so confused with these things. Even skinnys website does not explain things well at all.