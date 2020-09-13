Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Not skinnys fault, but older people get confused with their system.


#275848 13-Sep-2020 11:01
Mum's CC expired, and her skinny $16 prepay plan expired and she couldn't use her phone. 

 

She thought it was simply because she wasn't paying enough money each month... so tried to change plan herself, also called skinny -- resulting in two $36 top-ups to her account and now she is on the $36 plan.....mistakenly thinking it will last longer because she paid more. 

 

Not sure how to fix this, I don't think you can change plan's so the new plan starts at the end of the current plan. 

 

A little funny, but it shows how older people just get so confused with these things.  Even skinnys website does not explain things well at all. 

 

 

  #2563239 13-Sep-2020 11:08
Tried help line? I have found them most helpful in the past.

