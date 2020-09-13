Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)WBB router swap issues


655 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#275851 13-Sep-2020 20:40
Send private message quote this post

My mum's with Spark and she has been on Wireless Broadband for a while. She is currently using the older B315 router which is working well providing both WiFi and a "landline" phone connection. Luckily she lives right across the road from a Spark cell site and gets excellent reception on the LTE side.

 

Recently Spark got in touch with her and told her they would be sending a new router. The B618 arrived and Mum asked me to come over to set it up as she didn't feel confident doing it herself.

 

So I swapped the SIM from the B315 over to the B618. Turned it on and all the status LEDs seemed OK (all green; except for the the bottom one was blue but looking online this seems normal?). Connected to the WiFi and was redirected to a Huawei set up wizard which I was able to complete without any issues. After this Huawei set up, internet worked fine over WiFi.

 

However the phone connected to the B618 could not work. Same phone (a cordless base station) and same phone cable (that came with the B315 I assume) that previously worked fine on the B315. Mum reported beeping sounds or engaged sounds when trying to phone out (before attempting dialing). My husband with Skinny tried calling her number and it went straight to answerphone.

 

Looked into the Huawei settings and noticed that the VoIP part had lots of blank settings (e.g. for SIP server and so on). Is this supposed to be the case? I didn't touch anything however.

 

Didn't want to change any of the settings so ended up swapping back to the B315 as mum needs both internet and voice to be working. With the phone connected to B315 she was able to make and receive calls in both directions.

 

Will go back next weekend for another try. Any ideas on what I should check? Or is this one of those 'plug it in and wait x number of minutes' sort of thing?

 

Bit of a worry as the Spark person said all that needed to be done was swapping the SIM over...!

Create new topic
'That VDSL Cat'
12526 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2563343 13-Sep-2020 20:54
Send private message quote this post

This process is meant to be quite seamless. sounds like voice config did not go out though.

 

 

 

Wanna DM me the details and i'll tell it to repush and let the project team looking after this change know.

 

Overall the swap process is really easy and phone support is there if needed.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

3202 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2563346 13-Sep-2020 21:09
Send private message quote this post

On a technical side Voice is WAY more complicated than Broadband.

 

Broadband all they need to do is assign you an IP Address and start billing based on your IMSI of the SIM card provisioned to a mobile number.

 

Voice they need to typically know the serial number of both routers, as they will talk TR-069 to a central ACS server which is on the IP layer rather than the network layer so you can't easily detect what the SIM card that was used.

 

I don't think Spark is yet at the point of VoLTE which would be completely different firmware in the router and provisioning coming from the mobile network rather than an ACS server. As if that was the case then the B618 would be provisioned similar to a mobile phone in a pure 4G / VoLTE stack.

 

There was talk about deploying VoLTE but I haven't been at Spark for over 2 years now so well out of the loop.

 

Hat tip to @hio77 for always being awesome and sorting these sorts of problems out. 

 

 




and


Create new topic




News »

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08

Sony launches three new native 4K SXRD home cinema projectors
Posted 9-Sep-2020 18:00

Catalyst Cloud brings Kubernetes-based open-source web hosting solution to market
Posted 9-Sep-2020 17:54

Verizon Connect eyes further growth in New Zealand
Posted 8-Sep-2020 09:26

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.