My mum's with Spark and she has been on Wireless Broadband for a while. She is currently using the older B315 router which is working well providing both WiFi and a "landline" phone connection. Luckily she lives right across the road from a Spark cell site and gets excellent reception on the LTE side.

Recently Spark got in touch with her and told her they would be sending a new router. The B618 arrived and Mum asked me to come over to set it up as she didn't feel confident doing it herself.

So I swapped the SIM from the B315 over to the B618. Turned it on and all the status LEDs seemed OK (all green; except for the the bottom one was blue but looking online this seems normal?). Connected to the WiFi and was redirected to a Huawei set up wizard which I was able to complete without any issues. After this Huawei set up, internet worked fine over WiFi.

However the phone connected to the B618 could not work. Same phone (a cordless base station) and same phone cable (that came with the B315 I assume) that previously worked fine on the B315. Mum reported beeping sounds or engaged sounds when trying to phone out (before attempting dialing). My husband with Skinny tried calling her number and it went straight to answerphone.

Looked into the Huawei settings and noticed that the VoIP part had lots of blank settings (e.g. for SIP server and so on). Is this supposed to be the case? I didn't touch anything however.

Didn't want to change any of the settings so ended up swapping back to the B315 as mum needs both internet and voice to be working. With the phone connected to B315 she was able to make and receive calls in both directions.

Will go back next weekend for another try. Any ideas on what I should check? Or is this one of those 'plug it in and wait x number of minutes' sort of thing?

Bit of a worry as the Spark person said all that needed to be done was swapping the SIM over...!