An email just arrived advising of the not unexpected end of skinny direct so looking at options.

Skinny - 28 day @ $36 makes it $39.11 per month $469.29 yearly gives only 1gb extra data.

Voda - 4gb max speed but endless data $40 per month $480 yearly

Kogan - Small plan 1.5gb $15.11 monthly $181.28 yearly

I mostly have wifi coverage when using my phone so just don't need a lot of data so Kogan seems the way to go - any thoughts on getting their $1 plan for 90 days then changing to the 12 month small plan, i'm guessing this is possible?