Forums Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe) iOS 14 - Skinny Mobile
jat80

193 posts

Master Geek


#275959 18-Sep-2020 16:11
Send private message

iPhone user with the updated ios14 on skinny mobile.

When updating to iOS 14 it forced a carrier setting update as well which is normal but what I’ve noticed is when making a normal voice call (not FaceTime audio) with full 4G reception it switches to 3G to make the call. As soon as the call is over, it switches back to 4G.

Now I’ve tried this in 3 separate locations in Auckland and every time it switched to 3G.

My iPhone mobile settings under mobile data for voice and date is 4G.

Has anyone else noticed this? Is there something i’m missing?

Wasn’t like this under iOS 13 and I just didn’t notice?

RunningMan
6094 posts

Uber Geek


  #2567725 18-Sep-2020 16:17
Send private message

It has nothing to do with iOS 14, it has always been that way. 4G networks do not support voice unless VoLTE is activated, so the phone drops back to 3G for the voice call.

jat80

193 posts

Master Geek


  #2567729 18-Sep-2020 16:24
Send private message

RunningMan:

It has nothing to do with iOS 14, it has always been that way. 4G networks do not support voice unless VoLTE is activated, so the phone drops back to 3G for the voice call.



I have VoLTE activated.


 
 
 
 


RunningMan
6094 posts

Uber Geek


  #2567731 18-Sep-2020 16:26
Send private message

But Skinny doesn't.

 

EDIT: Yet.

Linux
6801 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2567734 18-Sep-2020 16:28
Send private message

As above you need to wait for VoLTE to be enabled for Skinny customers before you can use VoLTE

jat80

193 posts

Master Geek


  #2567736 18-Sep-2020 16:31
Send private message

Linux:

As above you need to wait for VoLTE to be enabled for Skinny customers before you can use VoLTE



Thanks. Is it something in the pipeline for them? Does spark have it enabled?

Linux
6801 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2567741 18-Sep-2020 16:40
Send private message

jat80:
Linux:

 

As above you need to wait for VoLTE to be enabled for Skinny customers before you can use VoLTE

 



Thanks. Is it something in the pipeline for them? Does spark have it enabled?

 

Yes VoLTE is live for all SparkNZ customers

RunningMan
6094 posts

Uber Geek


  #2567742 18-Sep-2020 16:46
Send private message

The thread two below this one is all about Skinny / VoLTE

 
 
 
 


jat80

193 posts

Master Geek


  #2567743 18-Sep-2020 16:49
Send private message

RunningMan:

The thread two below this one is all about Skinny / VoLTE



Hopefully not too far off for skinny then. Thanks again!

