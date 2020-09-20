Just wanted to give a shout out to Spark guys and ladies that assisted me to resolve my connectivity issue a couple of months ago. It has been running very well since then. This is actually an understatement, it is running perfectly really, not even a single manual reboot.

Now this weekend I noted that Steam and Epic are updating at much greater speeds. I'm seeing speeds of up to 130Mbps, typically hovering around 100Mbps now! Previously I got around 60-80Mbps, which I thought was the limit of the Huawei 618B router. This morning I Googled the specs on the router and see it is rated at up to 600Mbps. This means I'm still only running at a 1/6th of the maximum rating of the router.

That made me wonder what are the maximum speeds currently being recorded by Spark Wireless Broadband customers? Am I already one of the privileged few in the 100Mbps plus range, or am I one of the poor guys still struggling along at "only" 100Mbps.

Also, now that I know that more speed may be possible out of these 4G routers, does anyone know the roadmap for the speed increase that they can share?