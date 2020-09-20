Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark Fixed Wireless Broadband - Recent Speed Increase to over 100Mbps
#275989 20-Sep-2020 10:29
Just wanted to give a shout out to Spark guys and ladies that assisted me to resolve my connectivity issue a couple of months ago.  It has been running very well since then.  This is actually an understatement, it is running perfectly really, not even a single manual reboot. 

 

 

 

Now this weekend I noted that Steam and Epic are updating at much greater speeds.  I'm seeing speeds of up to 130Mbps, typically hovering around 100Mbps now!  Previously I got around 60-80Mbps, which I thought was the limit of the Huawei 618B router.  This morning I Googled the specs on the router and see it is rated at up to 600Mbps.  This means I'm still only running at a 1/6th of the maximum rating of the router.  

 

That made me wonder what are the maximum speeds currently being recorded by Spark Wireless Broadband customers?   Am I already one of the privileged few in the 100Mbps plus range, or am I one of the poor guys still struggling along at "only" 100Mbps.

 

 

 

Also, now that I know that more speed may be possible out of these 4G routers, does anyone know the roadmap for the speed increase that they can share?

#2568598 20-Sep-2020 10:46
Totally agree with you :) the last few months get the feeling a lot of the sites have had some good TLC. 

 

 

 

Upgraded to the same modem and seeing the average of 90Mbps during evening and weekends but also find 170+ Mbps very easy to be on most of the time, 

 

What has been great for me is the upload speed always sits at 30+ now with a few times of 90+ :) so very happy to stay wireless as no problem with streaming or any heavy video use. 

  #2568601 20-Sep-2020 11:00
keepexploringnz:

 

Upgraded to the same modem and seeing the average of 90Mbps during evening and weekends but also find 170+ Mbps very easy to be on most of the time, 

 

 

 

 

I have never seen speeds of 170Mbps+ before!   Now I'm envious.   Still amazed by this technology though. 

 

 

 

Did you do any fiddling or tweaking with the modem settings, or just left it as per the default?

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2568602 20-Sep-2020 11:04
:) think ive been just kind of lucky but was on the older version of the modem for a long time so kind of used to finding a good location at home. 

 

 

 

No tweeking with settings, just playing around with where I put it and also I find im a bit of a night owl so one can get some very good speeds when people are either at work or asleep 

