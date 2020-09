Hi,

Bit of a noob question, but I'm looking for a redundant circuit that does NOT use Vocus or Telia, which our current provider uses. So who do spark and their subsidiaries use?

Also is there an updated list of nameservers somewhere? Xtra used to have alien.xtra.co.nz or similar, and another scifi-popculture reference, but IIRC they all went corporate and boring with forgettable names.