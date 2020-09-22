I am currently with MyRepublic, who I went with for various reasons including a 3 month discount and the fact that I have Google Wi-Fi which doesn't support VLAN tagging and they allow turning this off. I found out after I joined that they use CGNAT though so I have to pay for a static IP to be able to access services on my PC at home. I also work from home most of the time, and have found the stability to be a little poor with some services (MS Teams for example) dropping out frequently some of the time even on a wired connection. I'm on a full 950/450mbps plan so its $108/month.
I am thinking about switching to Spark because they have a pretty sweet deal with the Xbox Series X + Gamepass for $52/month. I also pay $22/month for Netflix Premium and I believe there might be a plan that will reduce this?
My questions are:
- What is performance like?
- Do Spark do CGNAT?
- How can I use Google Wifi, will Spark let me turn off VLAN tagging?
- If Spark don't turn off VLAN tagging what options do I have for a cheap bridge that will fit into a tiny comms box?
- Are there any good deals I can take advantage of?
Cheers,
Nick