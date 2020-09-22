Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Considering switching to Spark - a few questions
#277028 22-Sep-2020 14:22
I am currently with MyRepublic, who I went with for various reasons including a 3 month discount and the fact that I have Google Wi-Fi which doesn't support VLAN tagging and they allow turning this off. I found out after I joined that they use CGNAT though so I have to pay for a static IP to be able to access services on my PC at home. I also work from home most of the time, and have found the stability to be a little poor with some services (MS Teams for example) dropping out frequently some of the time even on a wired connection. I'm on a full 950/450mbps plan so its $108/month.

 

 

 

I am thinking about switching to Spark because they have a pretty sweet deal with the Xbox Series X + Gamepass for $52/month. I also pay $22/month for Netflix Premium and I believe there might be a plan that will reduce this?

 

 

 

My questions are:

 

  • What is performance like?
  • Do Spark do CGNAT?
  • How can I use Google Wifi, will Spark let me turn off VLAN tagging?

     

    • If Spark don't turn off VLAN tagging what options do I have for a cheap bridge that will fit into a tiny comms box?
  • Are there any good deals I can take advantage of?

 

 

Cheers,

 

 

 

Nick




  #2572099 22-Sep-2020 14:26
UGH @ My republic,

big pipe and skinny both spark brands don’t use VLAN10 tagging spark do

TBH not having VLAN Tagging on google wifi makes the product inferior for the NZ market

  #2572100 22-Sep-2020 14:28
  • What is performance like? Good
  • Do Spark do CGNAT? No 
  • How can I use Google Wifi, will Spark let me turn off VLAN tagging? No, Spark uses VLAN tagging 10





 
 
 
 


  #2572101 22-Sep-2020 14:30
nztim: UGH @ My republic,

big pipe and skinny both spark brands don’t use VLAN10 tagging spark do

TBH not having VLAN Tagging on google wifi makes the product inferior for the NZ market

 

 

 

Yeah I know its a pain in the butt that Google Wi-Fi doesn't support it, and I wouldn't buy one new. I got it second hand for cheap from relatives and don't really want to spend on another mesh WiFi setup.




  #2572106 22-Sep-2020 14:44
I would consider bigpipe then, no fees for statics apart from the one off, and your google wiifi will work just fine

  #2572111 22-Sep-2020 14:50
Just get a little tiny Mikrotik to do the VLAN tagging and you can use Google Wifi on Spark - @sbiddle did a write up on his blog about how to configure a Mikrotik to do that.

 

Something like this will be perfect - although it runs SwitchOS rather than RouterOS which is what Steve's guide follows. Regardless, it will do the job of tagging the VLAN for you without issue.

  #2572121 22-Sep-2020 15:02
Thanks, after some extensive googling I found his article here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/sbiddle/8744

 

I have an old Huawei router that I previously set up as a bridge for this purpose, but was concerned about space and power in the comms cabinet I have. Might just have to figure something out there though as I don't really want to spend $90.




  #2572177 22-Sep-2020 15:14
Look at Voyager.

 

Can turn off VLAN tagging 

 

Does not do CG-NAT

 

One off fee for static IP

 

No contracts.

 

Human answer the phone in New Zealand.

 

Cost is very good too.




