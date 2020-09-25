Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Bon Voyage Spark!
hio77

'That VDSL Cat'
12548 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#277102 25-Sep-2020 17:58
Send private message quote this post

I'm sure many thought this day wouldn't come.. However, this Cat is sailing onto new Frontiers.

 

 

 

To those of you who will undoubtedly ask why I have left spark, I simply had a great opportunity come up and decided to take the leap.

 

Spark were truly amazing to me. I would have never expected in the space of 4 years i'd go from answering phones to being right up in the thick of delivering new functionality to spark's core platforms.

 

 

 

I'm sure the awesome folk left at spark will still be about, now I join to being just another PITA on geekzone ;)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Senecio
888 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2574436 25-Sep-2020 18:03
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for your contribution to the forum under your Spark hat and best of luck in the new adventure!

eracode
4579 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2574437 25-Sep-2020 18:04
Send private message quote this post

Good stuff Troy - all the best. I’m sure you’ll continue contributing here albeit with a different hat on.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 


toejam316
990 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2574438 25-Sep-2020 18:05
Send private message quote this post

Shame to see you go - now who will I escalate lost customers to? :D




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

hio77

'That VDSL Cat'
12548 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2574440 25-Sep-2020 18:06
Send private message quote this post

toejam316:

 

Shame to see you go - now who will I escalate lost customers to? :D

 

 

That reminds me.... what was that direct number again? might be useful to send some people from geekzone to ;)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

taneb1
431 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Trustpower

  #2574441 25-Sep-2020 18:06
Send private message quote this post

Congrats on the new job, will certainly leave some big shoes to fill at Spark! 




Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer

hio77

'That VDSL Cat'
12548 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2574442 25-Sep-2020 18:07
Send private message quote this post

eracode:

 

Good stuff Troy - all the best. I’m sure you’ll continue contributing here albeit with a different hat on.

 

 

Different hat, same old Cat




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

RunningMan
6104 posts

Uber Geek


  #2574443 25-Sep-2020 18:11
Send private message quote this post

Congrats. You've been a credit to Spark stepping in to help out here, even with things outside your direct realm. Best of luck, hope the new venture goes well for you!

 
 
 
 


catspyjamas
84 posts

Master Geek


  #2574444 25-Sep-2020 18:13
Send private message quote this post

Congratulations!! Very best of luck in your new endeavours. You've been AMAZING in terms of help and knowledge on here both with just providing info, and chasing things up for Spark geekzone members not winning with the usual help channels. Argh you'll be so missed!! Thanks so much for all your contribution and support. You've definitely helped me out many times. :)

catspyjamas
84 posts

Master Geek


  #2574445 25-Sep-2020 18:14
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

Congrats. You've been a credit to Spark stepping in to help out here, even with things outside your direct realm. Best of luck, hope the new venture goes well for you!

 

 

 

 

Yep 200%!

BarTender
3206 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2574447 25-Sep-2020 18:25
Send private message quote this post

Fun times on your new journey Troy.... Congratulations.




and


Stu1
780 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2574448 25-Sep-2020 18:28
Send private message quote this post

All the best in your new gig and thanks for all your help this year with Spark 

DjShadow
3294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2574451 25-Sep-2020 18:39
Send private message quote this post

Is it in the Job Description of your replacement that they get extra credit on their KPIs if they join Geekzone to lend a hand? :)

surfisup1000
4843 posts

Uber Geek


  #2574453 25-Sep-2020 18:41
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for your help . 

 

 

 

Good luck.

 

 

rugrat
2172 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2574457 25-Sep-2020 18:53
Send private message quote this post

Congrats on your new position. You've been a big help to Spark customers on here, including me when I was a customer. Thanks.

hio77

'That VDSL Cat'
12548 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2574460 25-Sep-2020 18:59
Send private message quote this post

DjShadow:

 

Is it in the Job Description of your replacement that they get extra credit on their KPIs if they join Geekzone to lend a hand? :)

 

 

I wouldn't wanna steal the thunder from those who already are doing great here :)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic




News »

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Posted 25-Sep-2020 09:09

Jabra announces wireless noise-cancelling airbuds, upgrade existing model
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:43

Nokia 3.4 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:34

HP announces new HP ENVY laptops aimed at content creators
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:02

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56

New Zealand ranks 3rd in world in GSMA index
Posted 15-Sep-2020 10:13

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37

NVIDIA to acquire Arm for US$ 40 billion
Posted 14-Sep-2020 12:27

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.