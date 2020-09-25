I'm sure many thought this day wouldn't come.. However, this Cat is sailing onto new Frontiers.

To those of you who will undoubtedly ask why I have left spark, I simply had a great opportunity come up and decided to take the leap.

Spark were truly amazing to me. I would have never expected in the space of 4 years i'd go from answering phones to being right up in the thick of delivering new functionality to spark's core platforms.

I'm sure the awesome folk left at spark will still be about, now I join to being just another PITA on geekzone ;)