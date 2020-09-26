Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Pixel 4A VoLTE with Spark
Bazil

#277111 26-Sep-2020 12:28
I recently received my Pixel 4A (imported via Amazon), am very happy with the phone. I am with Spark and while the Pixel 4A specifications indicate VoLTE is built into the phone there is no option in the phone settings to toggle it on with Spark. I assume that is because Spark have not enabled it. Well aware that its not a Spark supported phone, but hey lets do it for science! It really is an outstanding phone.

 

Short of rooting the phone and forcing it on (which I am comfortable doing, just means factory resetting the phone and dealing with SafetyNet shenanigans) any other way of getting VoLTE turned on?

Create new topic
timmmay
  #2574646 26-Sep-2020 12:55
Interested for Vodafone too (on corporate plan).

gajan
  #2574650 26-Sep-2020 13:17
Frustrating I know, but unless the handset manufacturers enables the VoLTE configuration for the specific operator, you'll usually have limited/no success.

 

Some handsets may 'sort of' work if VoLTE is enabled (via rooting/config overrides), but it's no guarantee that everything about voice calling will work - including but not limited to SMS, 111 Calling, Conference Calling, Call service settings - these are typically 'configured' as part of the onboarding process between handset manufacturer and operator.




