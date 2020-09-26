I recently received my Pixel 4A (imported via Amazon), am very happy with the phone. I am with Spark and while the Pixel 4A specifications indicate VoLTE is built into the phone there is no option in the phone settings to toggle it on with Spark. I assume that is because Spark have not enabled it. Well aware that its not a Spark supported phone, but hey lets do it for science! It really is an outstanding phone.

Short of rooting the phone and forcing it on (which I am comfortable doing, just means factory resetting the phone and dealing with SafetyNet shenanigans) any other way of getting VoLTE turned on?