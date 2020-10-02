Anybody else having DNS problems with Skinny tonight.
Swapped out Skinny's DNS for google and connection all back up and working again
A Dunedin Facebook group suggests quite a few others are having trouble as well - on Spark.
Seems so we were having the problem as well , Swapped over to google dns and all good.
Location: Dunedin
Is it fixed now?
Many thanks for that confirmation. I'll go back to bed now :-)
