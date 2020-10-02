Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny DNS problems Friday night 02/10
farcus

1149 posts

Uber Geek


#277241 2-Oct-2020 23:57
Anybody else having DNS problems with Skinny tonight.
Swapped out Skinny's DNS for google and connection all back up and working again

nzlogan
57 posts

Master Geek


  #2578409 2-Oct-2020 23:59
A Dunedin Facebook group suggests quite a few others are having trouble as well - on Spark.

JaseNZ
1945 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2578410 3-Oct-2020 00:00
Seems so we were having the problem as well , Swapped over to google dns and all good.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

 
 
 
 


tomgeeknz
923 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2578413 3-Oct-2020 00:05
Me too, on Spark.

andrewNZ
2308 posts

Uber Geek


  #2578419 3-Oct-2020 00:27
Here too. Skinny.




Location: Dunedin

 

Location: Dunedin

 

 

Talkiet
4476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2578421 3-Oct-2020 00:33
Is it fixed now?

 

Cheers - N




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

farcus

1149 posts

Uber Geek


  #2578424 3-Oct-2020 00:36
Talkiet:

 

Is it fixed now?

 

 

 

 

yep - seems to be

Talkiet
4476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2578426 3-Oct-2020 00:54
Many thanks for that confirmation. I'll go back to bed now :-)

N.

 

N.

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

