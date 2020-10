It's an interesting journey so far, however...

Prior phone calls querying the move process and booking included some uncertainty from Spark's side about whether we could keep our landline number or not. At least 3 different people have said we can, or can't throughout this journey (we aren't too fussed about changing!)

So, in a nutshell, we scheduled move on the 19th of September.

After move day, it tool 5 days to get broadband working as there' were issues on the day that no one contacted me about. Something to do with the landline number, and mix of an internal software bug at Spark (?). As a result of this "bug" a fix was suggested for our account but that would mean a reset of things (?) and I'd lose my current static IP address (can't have that so said "nope"). Anyway, after a call or two more our broadband/internet/static IP all done (hoorah!). But no landline at this point.

A call or so later, there seemed to be further uncertainty about our landline number, and I was asked to pick a new one from two options. I did that and thought, yay we're getting somewhere. A call later and the next person said "nah you can keep your original landline number, leave it with me". And there seems to be a persistence with keeping it now from Spark's side, but obviously something's not working there, right?

And now, with the latest call/fault ticket (still open) I responded to via email as it was left with "should be good in 24 to 48 hours" and after 3 days I thought I'd reply as suggested by the call centre person. The email response from him/them (2 days later) was "do you still need help?". So as of now, I'm done with the 0800 service... am I being fair?

And so there we go... through various calls prior to the move up until today (I've mad e a few more follow up ones), and with an existing fault still open we still have no landline. I've tried POTS1 and POTS2 on the ONT... no joy. AT least when I lift the handset the POTS1 port lights up, but it's not very conversational.

Also to note is that apparently on one I was advised my faults/calls had been closed as resolved more than once, so had to open new ones. I guess having an internet connection is great, but we're paying for a landline too for family reasons, yet here we are today and it's still not happening.

16 days and counting... sad panda... 😞