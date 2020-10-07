The issue is the same every day. When we get up in the morning the kids turn on the AppleTV and watch Netflix, etc. Around 15-20 mins after starting to stream, the internet completely drops out for about 1 min. I don’t think the modem is rebooting because we can still access our NAS through Infuse but we have no internet connectivity for that 1 minute.
We have mostly Apple devices connected by wifi. I did test a windows PC connected by Ethernet and internet also drops. The dropouts don’t appear to happen any other time. Just the morning.
Smart Modem and 1 Smart Mesh unit. Most devices are connected to the Smart Mesh. We are on VDSL with decent speeds ~60mbps.