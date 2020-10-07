This issue has been ongoing and I was hoping the Smart Modem firmware update would fix it. However, the latest firmware has installed and we still get the dropouts. So maybe it’s not the modem?



The issue is the same every day. When we get up in the morning the kids turn on the AppleTV and watch Netflix, etc. Around 15-20 mins after starting to stream, the internet completely drops out for about 1 min. I don’t think the modem is rebooting because we can still access our NAS through Infuse but we have no internet connectivity for that 1 minute.



We have mostly Apple devices connected by wifi. I did test a windows PC connected by Ethernet and internet also drops. The dropouts don’t appear to happen any other time. Just the morning.



Smart Modem and 1 Smart Mesh unit. Most devices are connected to the Smart Mesh. We are on VDSL with decent speeds ~60mbps.