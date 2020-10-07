Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Internet drops out around the same time every morning
#277304 7-Oct-2020 07:26
This issue has been ongoing and I was hoping the Smart Modem firmware update would fix it. However, the latest firmware has installed and we still get the dropouts. So maybe it’s not the modem?

The issue is the same every day. When we get up in the morning the kids turn on the AppleTV and watch Netflix, etc. Around 15-20 mins after starting to stream, the internet completely drops out for about 1 min. I don’t think the modem is rebooting because we can still access our NAS through Infuse but we have no internet connectivity for that 1 minute.

We have mostly Apple devices connected by wifi. I did test a windows PC connected by Ethernet and internet also drops. The dropouts don’t appear to happen any other time. Just the morning.

Smart Modem and 1 Smart Mesh unit. Most devices are connected to the Smart Mesh. We are on VDSL with decent speeds ~60mbps.

  #2580438 7-Oct-2020 07:36
Alarm Autodialer is hooked up before your filter?




  #2580440 7-Oct-2020 07:39
mdooher:

Alarm Autodialer is hooked up before your filter?



Yup, need house professionally wired to the Alarm cut doesn’t take down the internet

 
 
 
 


  #2580441 7-Oct-2020 07:39
mdooher:

Alarm Autodialer is hooked up before your filter?



Hey, no alarms or anything. Fairly simple wiring setup. Master filter splits to 1 phone and 1 Ethernet port for the modem. Cheers.

  #2580447 7-Oct-2020 07:48
lookout:
mdooher:

Alarm Autodialer is hooked up before your filter?



Hey, no alarms or anything. Fairly simple wiring setup. Master filter splits to 1 phone and 1 Ethernet port for the modem. Cheers.


When you say master filter do you mean. a self install filter on the jackpoint or a master filter in your ETP and two jack points one for phone and one for modem

are there other jack points in the house causing reflections on the line?

This sounds like internal wiring to me

  #2580448 7-Oct-2020 07:49
Are you sure it's every day or every few days?




 

 

  #2580459 7-Oct-2020 08:20
Does it also happen at other times of the day?

  #2580466 7-Oct-2020 08:37
Do you have fibre or copper, I thought spark do not give the new smart modem to dsl customers, could be wrong though.

 
 
 
 


  #2580468 7-Oct-2020 08:42
I'm on copper VDSL. Quite close to the exchange so the connection has always been solid. 

 

I got the Smart Modem when I re-signed for 12 months. To test further I am going to try plug in my old HG659b and see if it still happens tomorrow.

  #2580469 7-Oct-2020 08:44
lookout:

 

I'm on copper VDSL. Quite close to the exchange so the connection has always been solid. 

 

I got the Smart Modem when I re-signed for 12 months. To test further I am going to try plug in my old HG659b and see if it still happens tomorrow.

 

 

Did it happen on the old HG659b ? and as Above is it a true master filter?

  #2580470 7-Oct-2020 08:47
nztim:

lookout:


I'm on copper VDSL. Quite close to the exchange so the connection has always been solid. 


I got the Smart Modem when I re-signed for 12 months. To test further I am going to try plug in my old HG659b and see if it still happens tomorrow.



Did it happen on the old HG659b ? and as Above is it a true master filter?



I.e did the “master filter“ come in the box with the original modem, or did chorus install it.

  #2580479 7-Oct-2020 09:11
I installed the master filter myself about 7-8 years ago. I believe it is a Dynamix XDSL one. It has 3 wire pairs.

 

We did get drop outs with the HG 659b. It would often drop out when there was a lot of network activity (streaming and torrents going for example - Linux ISOs of course :P). But this would be a complete network failure. From memory even the NAS would be inaccessible until I rebooted the modem. I thought it was probably caving under load.

 

I only started noticing the regularity of the drop outs recently so that is why I attributed it to the Smart Modem. The new modem seems to have handled the heavy loads better too.

 

 

 

 

  #2580487 7-Oct-2020 09:23
I wonder if the Apple TV is the culprit here? It seems people are having very similar issues:

 

https://discussions.apple.com/thread/8054725

