Forums Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe) New home wiring Fibre ready
ageorge

470 posts

Ultimate Geek


#277312 7-Oct-2020 13:20
Greetings I want to ensure that the lead in is compliant with ADSL and future-proof for fibre.

 

There is a doc from Chorus which gives a general idea, but misses out on specifics.

 

My new home has CAT5/E coming out the wall, and a lead-in which looks like a black coax cable.

 

Does that lead-in normally carry ADSL and later, when fibre is available, fibre?

 

Im assuming that black lead goes to the ENT, and the CAT5/E brings it into the home distribution box. I also assume the CAT5/E would be the power source for the ENT box?

 

Perhaps there is something missing in the system? in the Chorus doc it says there should be a pull-through in the lead-in, which I cant see.
Should a box be installed on the wall to tidy things up, or is that normally done by the Chorus technician?

 

There are 2 units side-by side both with the same wiring.

 

Click to see full size

 

Thanks kindly, Al.

 

 

 

 

 

 

nztim
877 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2580631 7-Oct-2020 13:23
Looks like a couple of Cat6 cables + a fiber jacket coming out the side of the house that black cable I cant tell if that lead-in cable is microdtuct + copper or just copper as its folded over

 

 

 

 

cyril7
7790 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2580633 7-Oct-2020 13:28
Hi, I take it by ENT you mean ETP, if so there are no active components in the ETP, its simply a box to house a joint between the external cable from the street and the cat53/6 going to the hub.

 

The black cable in the conduit it could be 049 two pair to carry the circuit from the street or it could be a fibre micro duct can you take a closer look at the end, just pull it out of the conduit and insepct.

 

If its a fibre area, have you checked if there is any time line for fibre, if it is then having a cat5e/6 from the ETP to the hub is a bit useless, you will need to get it replaced with OptiCat5 hybrid cable so the fibre ONT can be located at the home hub.

 

If its a copper/xDSL only location then Chorus will join the 049 to the cat5e/6 inside the ETP.

 

cyril7
7790 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2580635 7-Oct-2020 13:30
nztim:

 

Looks like a couple of Cat6 cables + a fiber jacket coming out the side of the house that black cable I cant tell if that lead-in cable is microdtuct + copper or just copper as its folded over

 

 

It looks heavy enough that it looks like fibre micro duct, so could well be a fibre location, in which case the cat5e/6 hanging out of hte wall will need replacing.

 

Cyril

nztim
877 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2580639 7-Oct-2020 13:37
cyril7:

 

It looks heavy enough that it looks like fibre micro duct, so could well be a fibre location, in which case the cat5e/6 hanging out of hte wall will need replacing.

 

Cyril

 

 

Or its been future proofed for fiber which is not yet available - but even for copper why would you run 2x cat6 to the outside of the house? doesn't make sense

cyril7
7790 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2580640 7-Oct-2020 13:39
nztim:

 

cyril7:

 

It looks heavy enough that it looks like fibre micro duct, so could well be a fibre location, in which case the cat5e/6 hanging out of hte wall will need replacing.

 

Cyril

 

 

Or its been future proofed for fiber which is not yet available - but even for copper why would you run 2x cat6 to the outside of the house? doesn't make sense

 

 

Yes I mentioned this in an earlier thread from ageorge regarding the same site, its over 7yrs since fibre has been available in NZ, all new homes should be prewired with opticat5 from the ETP to home hub regardless of fibre being available or not, if its in a urban or semi urban area its very likely to eventually get fibre.

 

Cyril

ageorge

470 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2580641 7-Oct-2020 13:44
nztim:

 

cyril7:

 

It looks heavy enough that it looks like fibre micro duct, so could well be a fibre location, in which case the cat5e/6 hanging out of hte wall will need replacing.

 

Cyril

 

 

Or its been future proofed for fiber which is not yet available - but even for copper why would you run 2x cat6 to the outside of the house? doesn't make sense

 

 

Ill go to the house today Cyril and take a close-up of the black cable.

 

The 2 x cat6 are for 2 units, but are you saying thats wrong? they will go to each units distribution box. What should they be then?

 

Fibre is not available, only VDSL there at the moment, but I think we are not too far down the track for fibre.

cyril7
7790 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2580642 7-Oct-2020 13:47
Hi, your photo clearly shows a seperate ETP location and leadin for the other unit, or is there yet another unit again.

 

It would be good to know if you can access that cat5e/6 cable in the ceiling space or where ever to ascertain it can be replaced with a fibre solution when fibre arrives.

 

ageorge

470 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2580645 7-Oct-2020 13:53
cyril7:

 

Hi, your photo clearly shows a seperate ETP location and leadin for the other unit, or is there yet another unit again.

 

It would be good to know if you can access that cat5e/6 cable in the ceiling space or where ever to ascertain it can be replaced with a fibre solution when fibre arrives.

 

Cyril

 

 

Only 2 units side-by side - the feeds are for each.

 

Ah, that part answers my question; so for fibre it must have a fibre cable (not cat6) to the inside ONT?

 

If yes, what would a good sparkie do for future proof the home - provide opticat to the internal box?

 

Sorry, just re-read the threads and you did answer this before. So the CAT6 should be replaced by Opticat5 to be compiant with new home installs correct?

elpenguino
1464 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2580647 7-Oct-2020 13:56
ageorge:

 

Only 2 units side-by side - the feeds are for each.

 

Ah, that part answers my question; so for fibre it must have a fibre cable (not cat6) to the inside ONT?

 

 

Yes, it must have fibre to the inside ONT

 

 

If yes, what would a good sparkie do for future proof the home - provide opticat to the internal box?

 

 

Run a conduit with draw wire to bring the fibre from where you want it to enter the building (within reason) to the ONT location.

cyril7
7790 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2580648 7-Oct-2020 13:56
So he should install OptiC@5e cable, this is a hybrid cable that consists of a standard ca5e set of 4 copper pairs and two single mode fibres in one cable, so can be used for both VDSL now and fibre in future.

 

If the current cat5e cable can be easily drawn and used as a draw wire in future so that a fibre solution can be pulled in to replace it then all well and good.

 

https://www.prysmiancable.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/Technical-specification-OptiC@t5E-Sept-20131.pdf

 

Cyril

cyril7
7790 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2580653 7-Oct-2020 14:03
elpenguino:

 

 

 

Run a conduit with draw wire to bring the fibre from where you want it to enter the building (within reason) to the ONT location.

 

 

It appears there is a conduit run, you can see the cat5/6 cable is in a bit of flexi, but how far does that extend inside and its a matter of can that cat5/6 cable be easily drawn in that conduit, or does that conduit infact go all the way, it may just go to teh ceiling space and the cable exposed in the ceiling (which is fine) and makes its way to the hub, all stuff we dont know.

 

Cyril

nztim
877 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2580655 7-Oct-2020 14:06
cyril7:

 

Yes I mentioned this in an earlier thread from ageorge regarding the same site, its over 7yrs since fibre has been available in NZ, all new homes should be prewired with opticat5 from the ETP to home hub regardless of fibre being available or not, if its in a urban or semi urban area its very likely to eventually get fibre.

 

Cyril

 

 

The white cable coming out of the wall looks like a future-proof fibre jacket but if there are only two dwellings it looks the dwelling has 2 BT jack points and the electrician has run a cat5/6 from each jack point to the side of the house where the ETP would go.

 

This is a Hodge Podge way of doing things, each jack point should be cat6 these days and should be wired in a star configuration to a central point say in a cupboard and then a single cat6 to the side of the house where the ETP will go

 

That way the jack points can be flexi voice+data

 

I don't need to tell you all this though 🤣 more of the OP

 

 

ageorge

470 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2580657 7-Oct-2020 14:07
cyril7:

 

elpenguino:

 

 

 

Run a conduit with draw wire to bring the fibre from where you want it to enter the building (within reason) to the ONT location.

 

 

It appears there is a conduit run, you can see the cat5/6 cable is in a bit of flexi, but how far does that extend inside and its a matter of can that cat5/6 cable be easily drawn in that conduit, or does that conduit infact go all the way, it may just go to teh ceiling space and the cable exposed in the ceiling (which is fine) and makes its way to the hub, all stuff we dont know.

 

Cyril

 

 

When you buy a new home, you expect to get it ready, not part ready, so it will be conditional to this and a couple of other bits and bobs to be sorted first. Thanks so much for valued input I'll get back later in day with image of the black conduit cable. Al.

cyril7
7790 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2580658 7-Oct-2020 14:08
Ahhh, right I see now yes there is a white cable with the blue cat5/6, so he may have well allowed for fibre, so Alistair, @ageorge, we need a close up of the cables coming out of hte house as well as the ground.

 

Cyril

ageorge

470 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2580671 7-Oct-2020 14:15
nztim:

 

The white cable coming out of the wall looks like a future-proof fibre jacket but if there are only two dwellings it looks the dwelling has 2 BT jack points and the electrician has run a cat5/6 from each jack point to the side of the house where the ETP would go.

 

This is a Hodge Podge way of doing things, each jack point should be cat6 these days and should be wired in a star configuration to a central point say in a cupboard and then a single cat6 to the side of the house where the ETP will go

 

That way the jack points can be flexi voice+data

 

 

The CAT6 most likely ends up in the existing cupboard wall box, with Ethernet distribution points and 2 x power sockets. Also the satellite feed seems to come in there to a coax distribution.

 

Im doubtful due to length, sparkies could pull either end to bring OPTICAT through. Thats why it should be done properly before takeover.

 

 

