Greetings I want to ensure that the lead in is compliant with ADSL and future-proof for fibre.

There is a doc from Chorus which gives a general idea, but misses out on specifics.

My new home has CAT5/E coming out the wall, and a lead-in which looks like a black coax cable.

Does that lead-in normally carry ADSL and later, when fibre is available, fibre?

Im assuming that black lead goes to the ENT, and the CAT5/E brings it into the home distribution box. I also assume the CAT5/E would be the power source for the ENT box?

Perhaps there is something missing in the system? in the Chorus doc it says there should be a pull-through in the lead-in, which I cant see.

Should a box be installed on the wall to tidy things up, or is that normally done by the Chorus technician?

There are 2 units side-by side both with the same wiring.

Thanks kindly, Al.