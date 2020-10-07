Greetings I want to ensure that the lead in is compliant with ADSL and future-proof for fibre.
There is a doc from Chorus which gives a general idea, but misses out on specifics.
My new home has CAT5/E coming out the wall, and a lead-in which looks like a black coax cable.
Does that lead-in normally carry ADSL and later, when fibre is available, fibre?
Im assuming that black lead goes to the ENT, and the CAT5/E brings it into the home distribution box. I also assume the CAT5/E would be the power source for the ENT box?
Perhaps there is something missing in the system? in the Chorus doc it says there should be a pull-through in the lead-in, which I cant see.
Should a box be installed on the wall to tidy things up, or is that normally done by the Chorus technician?
There are 2 units side-by side both with the same wiring.
Thanks kindly, Al.