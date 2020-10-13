Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Big hassle with Call Forwarding
#277408 13-Oct-2020 20:15
I'm on Skinny Mobile.

 

My work involves receiving Fuel orders which have been forwarded from a phone which is on the Vodafone network.  This has worked perfectly well for the last 4 years. Now suddenly about 6 weeks ago it stopped working.  Calls can't be forwarded to me.  There's one other guy on the team who is also on Skinny.  He can receive the forwarded calls perfectly.  I have spent a lot of phone time with skinny reps who say "We don't support call forwarding and can't help"  - Yeah I know they don't allow their clients to forward calls but they can't tell me why it is that someone else on my team can receive them, and I used to but now can't.

 

 

 

If anyone here has some real tech knowledge about the forwarding process and can shine some light on this it would be very good. 

 

 

 

I've replaced my sim card, (yet retained my number) - didn't help.

 

If I put my card into a different phone - still can't receive calls.

 

It doesn't seem to matter what network calls me or who does the forwarding to me on whatever phone - I can't get the calls using my Skinny mobile number. 

 

Seems to me it's an issue with Skinny Mobile.  

 

I've setup a new number on voda prepay but this isn't really the perfect solution because I now have to carry two phones around.  MY personal phone and the other one to receive the forwarded calls.  

 

There is NO WAY  to change the setup - calls MUST be forwarded.

 

Any ideas anyone ?

When calling the VodafoneNZ number from the Skinny number what do you hear?

Zero chance of this being related to a SIM card

I can make any calls. The phone with my Skinny mobile number works perfectly to call.

 

 

 

My other phone with the Vodafone card works fine also.

 
 
 
 


When setting up the divert does the Skinny handset display and errors and what does the Skinny handset display when you check the diverts status to the VodafoneNZ number?

Use the handset option ' Cancel all diverts ' (This will not impact the OCCF which is normally off to VM) and then setup a new divert to the VodafoneNZ number

The diverts are done from a phone which is on Voda.

 

It has worked perfectly for FOUR years. 

 

Now for some reason only MY Skinny number will not receive the calls. 

 

At the point it diverts the caller hears a series or repeating beeps similar to the "no such number" signal.

 

 

 

 

JetA1:

 

The diverts are done from a phone which is on Voda.

 

 

Sorry so when setting the divert on the VodafoneNZ handset off to the Skinny number does the handset display any errors?

 

Also just checking the number on VodafoneNZ has not moved to Prepay?

 

What does the ' check status ' display when checking the diverts?

The skinny number does not do any diverts. Skinny doesn't allow it. It RECEIVES diverts, well it used to.

 
 
 
 


JetA1:

 

The skinny number does not do any diverts. Skinny doesn't allow it. It RECEIVES diverts, well it used to.

 

 

On the VodafonNZ handset you can do a load of basic fault checking under the call diverts menu

The Voda handset which is doing the diverts is on a business plan. 

 

 

 

Three are NO error codes showing. It seems it is ONLY MY Skinny number which can't receive the calls -after 4 years of no issues. 

 

 

 

Skinny have been very unhelpful.

I see no reason for Skinny to block / stop a incoming diverted call, This investigation needs to start on the A party network aka VodafoneNZ

JetA1:

 

The Voda handset which is doing the diverts is on a business plan. 

 

Three are NO error codes showing. It seems it is ONLY MY Skinny number which can't receive the calls -after 4 years of no issues. 

 

Skinny have been very unhelpful.

 

 

OK so when you check the divert status on the VodafoneNZ handset in the diverts menu it shows the divert is in place?

 

Skinny is only the B party network here

Also it's not any issue with the Voda handset that forwards the calls. I can't get calls forwarded from ANY phone now on that Skinny number. 

 

 

 

It's a P.I.T.A.  About the only thing I can figure would work is to change my number, which I don't want to do. 

If I check the divert status on my handset Samsung S20+  (On 2degrees) I can see I have diverts setup to the 2degrees VM platform ' forward when unanswered ' and ' forward when unreachable ' and the divert number off to the VM platform 022 number

The diverts  work for any number except for mine. 

 

 

 

It's got to be Skinny. But they're USELESS and can't give me any info. 

 

 

 

And the diverts also don't work to my number from ANY phone. Grr..

You need to use the Check status once the divert is setup and check the number format, VodafoneNZ can also check the divert is in place in core network (CSBD) if you can get hold of the right staff member

