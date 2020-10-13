I'm on Skinny Mobile.

My work involves receiving Fuel orders which have been forwarded from a phone which is on the Vodafone network. This has worked perfectly well for the last 4 years. Now suddenly about 6 weeks ago it stopped working. Calls can't be forwarded to me. There's one other guy on the team who is also on Skinny. He can receive the forwarded calls perfectly. I have spent a lot of phone time with skinny reps who say "We don't support call forwarding and can't help" - Yeah I know they don't allow their clients to forward calls but they can't tell me why it is that someone else on my team can receive them, and I used to but now can't.

If anyone here has some real tech knowledge about the forwarding process and can shine some light on this it would be very good.

I've replaced my sim card, (yet retained my number) - didn't help.

If I put my card into a different phone - still can't receive calls.

It doesn't seem to matter what network calls me or who does the forwarding to me on whatever phone - I can't get the calls using my Skinny mobile number.

Seems to me it's an issue with Skinny Mobile.

I've setup a new number on voda prepay but this isn't really the perfect solution because I now have to carry two phones around. MY personal phone and the other one to receive the forwarded calls.

There is NO WAY to change the setup - calls MUST be forwarded.

Any ideas anyone ?