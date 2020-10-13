hardly "massive packet loss"

I am on BigPipe (Spark with another name) and it seems that server is in Germany

Tracing route to www.fseconomy.net [144.76.108.35]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 5 ms 8 ms 5 ms 125-236-192-9.adsl.xtra.co.nz [125.236.192.9]

2 * * * Request timed out.

3 13 ms 14 ms 15 ms 122.56.113.4

4 25 ms 25 ms 23 ms ae2-6.tkbr12.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.127.17]

5 15 ms 15 ms 13 ms ae10-10.akbr7.global-gateway.net.nz [202.50.232.30]

6 140 ms 139 ms 137 ms xe-0-0-6-10.sjbr3.global-gateway.net.nz [203.96.120.194]

7 167 ms 143 ms 144 ms ae3-10.lebr7.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.127.26]

8 155 ms 145 ms 145 ms ae0-10.lebr8.global-gateway.net.nz [202.50.232.42]

9 * * 141 ms xa-1-2-5.mpr2.lax12.us.zip.zayo.com [64.125.37.177]

10 296 ms 290 ms 295 ms ae14.cs1.lax112.us.eth.zayo.com [64.125.27.40]

11 301 ms 302 ms 301 ms ae3.cs1.dfw2.us.eth.zayo.com [64.125.29.52]

12 * 288 ms * ae20.cs3.iad93.us.eth.zayo.com [64.125.24.211]

13 * * * Request timed out.

14 * * * Request timed out.

15 * * * Request timed out.

16 * * * Request timed out.

17 289 ms 288 ms * ae4.cs1.ams17.nl.eth.zayo.com [64.125.28.36]

18 285 ms 286 ms 288 ms ae2.cs1.fra6.de.eth.zayo.com [64.125.29.58]

19 292 ms 291 ms 294 ms ae0.cs1.fra9.de.eth.zayo.com [64.125.29.55]

20 301 ms 295 ms 297 ms ae1.mcs1.fra9.de.eth.zayo.com [64.125.29.65]

21 294 ms 300 ms 296 ms hetzner.fra.ecix.net [62.69.146.15]

22 298 ms * * core24.fsn1.hetzner.com [213.239.229.78]

23 297 ms 297 ms 296 ms ex9k2.dc10.fsn1.hetzner.com [213.239.229.62]

24 293 ms 291 ms 290 ms static.35.108.76.144.clients.your-server.de [144.76.108.35]

300ms to Europe is not that bad