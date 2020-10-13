Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Upstream network hassles
r2b2

#277410 13-Oct-2020 21:52
If you have an issue where it looks like some upstream routing has gone bad, is there anything you can do / is worthwhile doing or are you best just to wait it out?

 

 

Right now from my Spark Fibre connection I can't get to www.fseconomy.net as it seems there's a massive packet loss heading over to the US. No other sites are affected and other people around the world can get to the server so its presumably a very localised issue...

 

 

 

Host Loss% Snt Last Avg Best Wrst StDev

 

1. MyMachine 0.0% 80 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.0

 

2. 192.168.1.254 0.0% 80 0.4 0.6 0.4 5.0 0.7

 

3. x-x-x-x-adsl.sparkbb.co.nz 0.0% 80 1.3 3.7 1.2 10.3 1.8

 

4. (waiting for reply)

 

5. 122.56.113.4 0.0% 80 11.1 13.7 10.9 30.8 2.6

 

6. ae2-6.tkbr12.global-gateway.net.nz 0.0% 80 13.8 14.2 11.2 31.3 3.0

 

7. xe8-0-9.lebr7.global-gateway.net.nz 0.0% 80 138.5 138.3 135.9 157.6 2.7

 

8. ae0-10.lebr8.global-gateway.net.nz 0.0% 80 136.5 138.6 135.6 162.5 3.8

 

9. xa-1-2-5.mpr2.lax12.us.zip.zayo.com 88.6% 80 149.2 149.4 147.2 155.1 2.4

 

10. (waiting for reply)

 

nztim
  #2584003 13-Oct-2020 21:57
hardly "massive packet loss"

 

I am on BigPipe (Spark with another name) and it seems that server is in Germany

 

Tracing route to www.fseconomy.net [144.76.108.35]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1     5 ms     8 ms     5 ms  125-236-192-9.adsl.xtra.co.nz [125.236.192.9]
  2     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  3    13 ms    14 ms    15 ms  122.56.113.4
  4    25 ms    25 ms    23 ms  ae2-6.tkbr12.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.127.17]
  5    15 ms    15 ms    13 ms  ae10-10.akbr7.global-gateway.net.nz [202.50.232.30]
  6   140 ms   139 ms   137 ms  xe-0-0-6-10.sjbr3.global-gateway.net.nz [203.96.120.194]
  7   167 ms   143 ms   144 ms  ae3-10.lebr7.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.127.26]
  8   155 ms   145 ms   145 ms  ae0-10.lebr8.global-gateway.net.nz [202.50.232.42]
  9     *        *      141 ms  xa-1-2-5.mpr2.lax12.us.zip.zayo.com [64.125.37.177]
 10   296 ms   290 ms   295 ms  ae14.cs1.lax112.us.eth.zayo.com [64.125.27.40]
 11   301 ms   302 ms   301 ms  ae3.cs1.dfw2.us.eth.zayo.com [64.125.29.52]
 12     *      288 ms     *     ae20.cs3.iad93.us.eth.zayo.com [64.125.24.211]
 13     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 15     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 16     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 17   289 ms   288 ms     *     ae4.cs1.ams17.nl.eth.zayo.com [64.125.28.36]
 18   285 ms   286 ms   288 ms  ae2.cs1.fra6.de.eth.zayo.com [64.125.29.58]
 19   292 ms   291 ms   294 ms  ae0.cs1.fra9.de.eth.zayo.com [64.125.29.55]
 20   301 ms   295 ms   297 ms  ae1.mcs1.fra9.de.eth.zayo.com [64.125.29.65]
 21   294 ms   300 ms   296 ms  hetzner.fra.ecix.net [62.69.146.15]
 22   298 ms     *        *     core24.fsn1.hetzner.com [213.239.229.78]
 23   297 ms   297 ms   296 ms  ex9k2.dc10.fsn1.hetzner.com [213.239.229.62]
 24   293 ms   291 ms   290 ms  static.35.108.76.144.clients.your-server.de [144.76.108.35]

 

300ms to Europe is not that bad

Talkiet
  #2584011 13-Oct-2020 22:48
What packet loss?

 

Ping statistics for 144.76.108.35:
    Packets: Sent = 45, Received = 45, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
    Minimum = 291ms, Maximum = 292ms, Average = 291ms

 

That looks to me like no packet loss and incredibly stable delay variation.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




r2b2

  #2584014 13-Oct-2020 23:14
Hmm - was definitely not getting any packets through from my connection to the server at the time I posted the message (and when the other traceroute was posted as well) but it seems to have come right now so not sure what happened :/

nztim
  #2584021 13-Oct-2020 23:50
r2b2: Hmm - was definitely not getting any packets through from my connection to the server at the time I posted the message (and when the other traceroute was posted as well) but it seems to have come right now so not sure what happened :/


My teat was 5 minutes after yours and there was no problem

