Right now from my Spark Fibre connection I can't get to www.fseconomy.net as it seems there's a massive packet loss heading over to the US. No other sites are affected and other people around the world can get to the server so its presumably a very localised issue...
Host Loss% Snt Last Avg Best Wrst StDev
1. MyMachine 0.0% 80 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.0
2. 192.168.1.254 0.0% 80 0.4 0.6 0.4 5.0 0.7
3. x-x-x-x-adsl.sparkbb.co.nz 0.0% 80 1.3 3.7 1.2 10.3 1.8
4. (waiting for reply)
5. 122.56.113.4 0.0% 80 11.1 13.7 10.9 30.8 2.6
6. ae2-6.tkbr12.global-gateway.net.nz 0.0% 80 13.8 14.2 11.2 31.3 3.0
7. xe8-0-9.lebr7.global-gateway.net.nz 0.0% 80 138.5 138.3 135.9 157.6 2.7
8. ae0-10.lebr8.global-gateway.net.nz 0.0% 80 136.5 138.6 135.6 162.5 3.8
9. xa-1-2-5.mpr2.lax12.us.zip.zayo.com 88.6% 80 149.2 149.4 147.2 155.1 2.4
10. (waiting for reply)