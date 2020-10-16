Hey guys, today I picked up a series 6 Apple Watch from the spark store at Westfield in Riccarton. At the same time I ported my number from 2degrees over which has successfully completed. The spark rep in the mall said to keep the Apple Watch turned off until the number port was completed and then turn it on and it should be preconfigured.

Resisting the urge to unbox my new toy I waited until the number port was completed. I could not for the life of me get the Apple Watch to add a data plan tho.

After trying unsuccessfully for a couple of hours and resetting both the Apple Watch and iPhone I called spark and they said I would need to head into a spark store, the only one that was open was the palms, a bit of a hike but we got there at 830 and were then told that there was some kind of system error and the watch needs to be re provisioned but the error had frozen the job of the Apple Watch getting linked with my number and there was nothing they could do and I’d have to pop back tomorrow.

I know it’s probably a bit of an off chance but is there anyone from spark that might be able to have a look at this for me?