Skinny Broadband - is it any good
mtvessel

64 posts

Master Geek


#278452 17-Oct-2020 13:35
Currently we are with 2degrees for our broadband.
This month without warning they increased their rate by $4.

 

I am not wearing that, so I am  looking for another provider.

 

Skinny is my mobile provider and so far I have had good service from them in this area.

 

My location is in Christchurch and I am wondering how Skinny broadband subscribers in ChCh find Skinnys broadband UFB service.

 

Skinny has a rate $16 less per month than 2Degrees but I do wonder if there is still an issue with adding a VOIP service.

 

There use to be a problem with VOIP some time ago.

DjShadow
3317 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2586556 17-Oct-2020 13:45
In short Skinny runs over Spark's network so yes it will be good.

 

There is a thread about 2degree's price increase being due to Chorus rates changing, but at the same time is it really worth moving over the price of a cup of coffee? 

SATTV
1069 posts

Uber Geek


  #2586567 17-Oct-2020 13:57
I dont know if Skinny still use CG-NAT or not but I am with Voyager and they do not go GC-NAT, a static IP is a one off payment of $15

 

I moved there from 2D, Could not be happier.

 

 

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

 
 
 
 


mtvessel

64 posts

Master Geek


  #2586568 17-Oct-2020 14:02
DjShadow:

 

In short Skinny runs over Spark's network so yes it will be good.

 

There is a thread about 2degree's price increase being due to Chorus rates changing, but at the same time is it really worth moving over the price of a cup of coffee? 

 

 

Thank you for your reply DJ Shadow I appreciate the information.

 

As a superannuitant, yes the $4 does matter but also the lack of communication also grates.

 

 

mtvessel

64 posts

Master Geek


  #2586569 17-Oct-2020 14:03
SATTV:

 

I dont know if Skinny still use CG-NAT or not but I am with Voyager and they do not go GC-NAT, a static IP is a one off payment of $15

 

I moved there from 2D, Could not be happier.

 

 

 

John

 

 

Thank you for the reply John

nztim
946 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2586571 17-Oct-2020 14:14
mtvessel:

DjShadow:


In short Skinny runs over Spark's network so yes it will be good.


There is a thread about 2degree's price increase being due to Chorus rates changing, but at the same time is it really worth moving over the price of a cup of coffee? 



Thank you for your reply DJ Shadow I appreciate the information.


As a superannuitant, yes the $4 does matter but also the lack of communication also grates.


 



2degrees emailed all customers and only RSPs charging less will have to jack up their prices as well they just haven’t done it yet

RmACK
192 posts

Master Geek


  #2586572 17-Oct-2020 14:19
SATTV:

 

I dont know if Skinny still use CG-NAT or not but I am with Voyager and they do not go GC-NAT, a static IP is a one off payment of $15

 

I moved there from 2D, Could not be happier.

 

 

 

John

 

 

Skinny is not CG-NAT, it's public IPV4. Dynamic-only so I use DDNS.

