Currently we are with 2degrees for our broadband.

This month without warning they increased their rate by $4.

I am not wearing that, so I am looking for another provider.

Skinny is my mobile provider and so far I have had good service from them in this area.

My location is in Christchurch and I am wondering how Skinny broadband subscribers in ChCh find Skinnys broadband UFB service.

Skinny has a rate $16 less per month than 2Degrees but I do wonder if there is still an issue with adding a VOIP service.

There use to be a problem with VOIP some time ago.