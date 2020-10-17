Currently we are with 2degrees for our broadband.
This month without warning they increased their rate by $4.
I am not wearing that, so I am looking for another provider.
Skinny is my mobile provider and so far I have had good service from them in this area.
My location is in Christchurch and I am wondering how Skinny broadband subscribers in ChCh find Skinnys broadband UFB service.
Skinny has a rate $16 less per month than 2Degrees but I do wonder if there is still an issue with adding a VOIP service.
There use to be a problem with VOIP some time ago.