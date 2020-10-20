Recently switched to skinny VDSL and setup new VRV9517.

Generally seems to work well, though a step back from my 2degrees fritz! Pondering if I should not return the fritz...

Raspberry Pi suddenly started having issues with wifi disconnecting and lease expired problems, but that was possibly related to a firmware issue and wifi power management going into standby.

Have Pi-Hole doing the DHCP handout.

One annoying issue I have found is the device host name is not showing in either the modem control panel or Pi-Hole. Shows up as Name Unavailable / Unknown. Was like this before I added Pi-Hole. But sometimes the device host name does show at random.

Is this a bug or a setting change required on the modem? I could override in the static lease config on the pi-hole (would only show on Pi), but when you are checking devices on network, hard to remember all mac address / devices...

Another issue is the modem is reporting wifi connected as 2.4g when device shows connected as 5G. Which is correct?

Thanks