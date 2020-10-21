Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bigpipe Smart Modem - port forwarding 443 only works for a couple of minutes
blissfulhedgehog

#279532 21-Oct-2020 15:04
If I open up port 443 on my Arcadyan Smart Modem, it only stays open for a couple of minutes before it starts blocking requests again. The rule itself does not delete from the "Network > NAT > Port Mapping" page. I can fix it for a few minutes by saving the rules again. Alternatively, is it possible to use it as just a model and bridge to my ubiquiti switch? In general, is there any decent documentation for this box? 

 

I have been pretty disappointed with this thing as the specs looked good on paper. Can't wait to get back on fibre so I can drop it and connect direct to the ONT.

cyril7
  #2589801 21-Oct-2020 15:16
Hi, you cannot use a switch as a router, so bridging your modem/router without another router to take up the routing task aint going to work

 

Cyril

blissfulhedgehog

  #2589804 21-Oct-2020 15:21
Hi Cyril. You're right, I couldn't bridge to a dumb switch. I probably should have been a bit clearer what I meant. I have a Ubiquiti EdgeRouter, which is a switch with a few higher layer capabilities. I (incorrectly) normally refer to it as a switch. Thanks!

 
 
 
 


cyril7
  #2589809 21-Oct-2020 15:27
Hi, so the Huawei routers are readily bridged, and in your case would strongly recommend you do it, you can get them on Trademe for not a lot, so that might be one way to go.

 

As for the Smart Modem, I would guess it can be bridged, not had one to see, maybe @hio77 can advise.

 

Cyril

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
  #2589811 21-Oct-2020 15:30
It has bridge mode and pppoa translation.




