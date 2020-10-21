If I open up port 443 on my Arcadyan Smart Modem, it only stays open for a couple of minutes before it starts blocking requests again. The rule itself does not delete from the "Network > NAT > Port Mapping" page. I can fix it for a few minutes by saving the rules again. Alternatively, is it possible to use it as just a model and bridge to my ubiquiti switch? In general, is there any decent documentation for this box?

I have been pretty disappointed with this thing as the specs looked good on paper. Can't wait to get back on fibre so I can drop it and connect direct to the ONT.