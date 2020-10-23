Hey guys don’t know if anyone here from Spark can shine a little light on this problem.
I upgraded to the iPhone 12 Pro and gave my partner my old iPhone 11 Pro
He has a spark eSIM prepaid. Because different phone and eSIM doesn’t transfer so we went into a spark store to get a new eSIM setup to the correct EID and IMEI. The order went through without any problem but every time we try to add the QR code we get error “unable to complete mobile plan change”
And can’t activate the eSIM
We tried everything in store for 1.5 hours. Including regenerate another order, transfer it to a physical SIM then transfer the number back to eSIM with no success.
The nice guy in store say he will escalate this for me but if anyone from spark here can look into this faster?
Thanks guys!