I'm a set and forget kinda guy, but I've noticed my HG659b over the years drop parts of its configuration. Internet is solid, but things like port mappings and Device names under DHCP seem to occasionally drop off or revert to their mac address (ie 3 out of 4 Alexas are now only showing mac addresses!)

Is this normal? Also only 8 addresses max for DHCP reservations? I thought I had more last time I checked, and for some reason IPv6 DHCP was enabled.. again not something I think I'd set.