Having issues making/receiving calls on my iPhone XS max today (message, Call failed). Not sure if anyone else has noticed.

Resetting network settings, restarting phone helped for a bit, but issue returns.

Chatted to Skinny, Skinny had an outage at 1:20am as follows, which is probably causing my issues.... yet to be resolved...

Click mobile on this page to see the following....

https://www.spark.co.nz/outages

Unplanned Outage Outage

(Mobile)

4G Mobile customers in may be experiencing a loss of Voice, Data & SMS services. The outage started 29th October 2020 at 01:20. Our techs are working on it and we'll show a green icon on this map when it's back up and running.