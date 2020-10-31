So until I can get a human on the phone,

(Pending Human understanding my concern) the chatbot is not much help, anyone from Spark around know ?

New Spark Summer Streaming 3 Months free with Unplan Netflix offer..

Looking at this offer, but a bit confused with the fine prints.

On the offer it looks like you sign up for Unplan Netflix, can add Neon and Sport, plus the Netflix credited for 3M.

Then autocharged after that unless you cancel.

Conditions re cancelling before the magic day of the month, the last waning of the moon before billing period ends stuff.

Additionally it seem to indicate in fine print you can cancel the Netflix, effectively downgrading to Unplan.

While there is a 'big' penalty for early cancelling Spark completely, no mention of penalty for downgrade.

Spark web elsewhere talks a lot about Flexibility to change add ons anytime etc.

So while you sign on for Unplan Netflix for 12M, really you are singing on for Unplan for 12M and can kill Netflix anytime with no penalty ?

Entertainment offer available on Unplan Netflix. Only includes Netflix, Neon and Spark Sport. New or upgrading customers only.

Neon ($9.95) and Spark Sport ($24.99) will be auto-billed after 3 months unless you cancel. Max 1 of each subscription per account. Standard subscriptions included.

The $10 Netflix Standard (HD) additional charge on Unplan Netflix will be credited for the first 3 months and auto-billed after 3 months unless you cancel or downgrade to Unplan.

When you go to sign on for Unplan Netflix you get the small print that this is for 12M, with associated penalty for cancelling.

No mention of any Downgrade penalty. Other pages on Spark hail the flexibility to downgrade/upgrade add ons anytime you like.

Its just that looking at it, I don't want to be bound to paying for Netflix for 12M if its not my thing, Neon looks more promising.

Can't afford streaming services for 12M that I won't get value out of or time to view, unfortunately.