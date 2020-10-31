Lostguy685

I don’t know how many times I have to say this to people:

1) DO NOT port forward.

2) DO NOT disable your firewall.

3) DO NOT mess around with the router without a proper understanding on what you’re doing.

Doing any of these 3 things puts your whole network at risk.

Gaming should just work with the default configuration on these routers - you do not need to configure anything. I would recommend doing a full factory reset of your Smart Modem if you’ve messed around with firewall rules etc.

@hio77 - Do you happen to know if UPNP is enabled by default on the smart modem?