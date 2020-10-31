Lostguy685

I don’t know how many times I have to say this to people:
1) DO NOT port forward.
2) DO NOT disable your firewall.
3) DO NOT mess around with the router without a proper understanding on what you’re doing.
Doing any of these 3 things puts your whole network at risk.
Gaming should just work with the default configuration on these routers - you do not need to configure anything. I would recommend doing a full factory reset of your Smart Modem if you’ve messed around with firewall rules etc.
@hio77 - Do you happen to know if UPNP is enabled by default on the smart modem?
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router Guide | Community UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi