Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Port mapping on skinny smart modem
Lostguy685

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#279676 31-Oct-2020 20:54
Send private message quote this post

Hi I was wondering if anyone can help with this port mapping on skinny smart modem I can't play COD MW on my PlayStation 4 ice tried to look on Google and everything and found nothing but port forwarding and it isn't the same as what I see on my screen

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
/dev/null
9631 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2595638 31-Oct-2020 20:59
Send private message quote this post

I don’t know how many times I have to say this to people:

 

1) DO NOT port forward.
2) DO NOT disable your firewall.
3) DO NOT mess around with the router without a proper understanding on what you’re doing.

 

Doing any of these 3 things puts your whole network at risk.

 

Gaming should just work with the default configuration on these routers - you do not need to configure anything. I would recommend doing a full factory reset of your Smart Modem if you’ve messed around with firewall rules etc.

 

@hio77 - Do you happen to know if UPNP is enabled by default on the smart modem?




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

Lostguy685

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2595640 31-Oct-2020 21:07
Send private message quote this post

Ok I've done factory reset and everything else under the sun and still doesn't work. Is there anything else I can do?

 
 
 
 


hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12619 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2595641 31-Oct-2020 21:10
Send private message quote this post

What firmware version are you on? i suspect it might not have gotten the latest update yet.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

Lostguy685

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2595643 31-Oct-2020 21:13
Send private message quote this post

The firmware version is v6.00.12 build07

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12619 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2595691 31-Oct-2020 21:47
Send private message quote this post

DM sent.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

Create new topic





News »

Vodafone enables 5G roaming - for when international travel comes
Posted 30-Oct-2020 15:03

Spark awards funding to Kiwi businesses in 5G funding initiative
Posted 30-Oct-2020 14:58

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41

Southland-based IT specialist providing virtual services worldwide
Posted 27-Oct-2020 15:55

NASA discovers water on sunlit surface of Moon
Posted 27-Oct-2020 08:30

Huawei introduces new features to Petal Search, Maps and Docs
Posted 26-Oct-2020 18:05

Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Posted 21-Oct-2020 08:34

Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:18

Synology unveils DS16211+
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:12

Ingram Micro introduces FootfallCam to New Zealand channel
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:06

Dropbox adopts Virtual First working policy
Posted 17-Oct-2020 19:47

OPPO announces Reno4 Series 5G line-up in NZ
Posted 16-Oct-2020 08:52

Microsoft Highway to a Hundred expands to Asia Pacific
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:34

Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:29

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.