ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Voicemail Upgrade - Caller Name Gone?
MikeAqua

6078 posts

Uber Geek


#279712 3-Nov-2020 09:16
Send private message quote this post

Spark VM notification SMS messages (messages ad missed calls) used to display the caller's name if they were in your contacts folder.  This no longer happens. You just get the contacts number in the SMS.

 

Is this meant to be the case or is something wrong.

 

Is there a way to turn VM off altogether?  It's no use to me and frankly just a waste of time to delete them all.  If I miss a call from someone I call them back.  So much easier.  My VM message currently says "Whatever you do don't leave a message".  But of course people do...

 

 

 

 

 

 




Mike

antonknee
494 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2596800 3-Nov-2020 09:31
Send private message quote this post

If I recall correctly, the missed call/notification text was sent from the number that called you? But yes this does seem to have changed.

 

Why not call and ask for voicemail to be switched off - so it just rings out? I had this set up on both my old Spark personal line and my old Spark business line.




Ant

MikeAqua

6078 posts

Uber Geek


  #2596830 3-Nov-2020 10:22
Send private message quote this post

antonknee:

 

If I recall correctly, the missed call/notification text was sent from the number that called you? But yes this does seem to have changed.

 

 

Yeah, not really an upgrade from a user perspective.

 

I actually found the missed call notification useful for calls I missed when out of coverage (happens a lot).

 

I could access the notification SMS in Carplay, and because it was from the contact I could call them with a single tap.  Now, all the messages come from 083210, so there are more steps.

 

 




Mike

