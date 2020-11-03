Spark VM notification SMS messages (messages ad missed calls) used to display the caller's name if they were in your contacts folder. This no longer happens. You just get the contacts number in the SMS.

Is this meant to be the case or is something wrong.

Is there a way to turn VM off altogether? It's no use to me and frankly just a waste of time to delete them all. If I miss a call from someone I call them back. So much easier. My VM message currently says "Whatever you do don't leave a message". But of course people do...