BlueHorizon87

So essentially what's happening is that the internet keeps 'disconnecting', and the speed drops right down. At full (normal) speed our internet download speed sits at 20Mbps, and the upload speed is at 1Mbps.

When i'm gaming online on games such as Rocket League, and COD, i get constantly disconnected, and have massive amounts of ping/lag and the car/character will be darting around all over the place like it's switching dimensions lol. This happens every half hour, which is like every 3rd or 4th game!

When i get disconnected from a game, i'll do a speed test and it's the same result every single time, the download speed drops to 14Mbps, which is passable, but the upload speed sits around 65Kbps! Yup, you read that right! 65Kbps! :( It's the same issue all the damn time! Whenever the internet 'drops' out, i can guarantee everytime that the upload speed will show the same result. Once the internet 'kicks' back in again, it goes back up to 1Mbps, but not for long of course.

We have had several technitions out provided by Spark, and even from Geek Squad who we called out ourselves which cost us like $300, and none of them managed to fix it, and they all claimed in the end that the internet was fine even though the internet drops out every 30 minutes!

Oh, and btw, we were on the ADSL plan which gave us the same issue, but Spark 'upgraded' us to the VDSL, which made NO difference to speed or reliabilty!

We have tried several modems, but the issue persists.

I am using a line splitter at the jack point since we do use landline phones here for the business, and as far as i'm aware i don't believe a master splitter/filter has been wired into the house, not while we have lived here anyway. Could this be the issue? Do i need a master filter, how do i go about getting one, do Spark need to deal/pay for this? Or is there something else going on? Is it a Spark issue, should we just ditch them and go elsewhere?

Any help will be very much appreciated, it really will! I'm sick of having these issues all day long!

I have copied the 'DSL Health Stats' from my TP-Link modem which i will paste below. Someone with some technical knowledge may be able to check the stats to see if they show any issues? The modem is a TP-Link Archer VR300 and is running the latest firmware which i updated a few months back. The internet is currently running fine so it's hard to know if these stats below change when it craps out, but i'll give the current numbers/stats anyway.

Line Status: Connected

DSL Up Time: 0 days, 12 hours, 54 minutes

DSL Modulation Type: VDSL2

Annex Type: Annex Auto

Current Rate (kbps) - 1346 (Upstream) 23657 (Downstream)

Max Rate (kbps) - 1346 (Upstream) 26131 (Downstream)

SNR Margin (dB) - 6.2 (Upstream) 6.1 (Downstream)

Line Attenuation (dB) - 5.9 (Upstream) 22.6 (Downstream)

Errors (pkts) - 1434 (Upstream) 3 (Downstream)

UPDATED STATS (While having Issues)

Line Status: Connected

DSL Up Time: 0 days 14 hours 10 minutes

DSL Modulation Type: VDSL2

Annex Type: Annex auto

Current Rate (kbps) - 1346 (Upstream) 23657 (Downstream)

Max Rate (kbps) - 1346 (Upstream) 26015 (Downstream)

SNR Margin (dB) - 6.2 (Upstream) 6 (Downstream)

Line Attenuation (dB) - 5.9 (Upstream) 22.6 (Downstream)

Errors (pkts) - 4586 (Upstream) 3 (Downstream)