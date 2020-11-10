Good morning,

So I am tempted by the endless data plans (both to enjoy Spotify Radio more but also to get in on the Xbox All Access deals), but I have noticed there is no option to share your plan data with a tablet, or at least I can't find mention of it. 2degrees offer this feature for free and I made heavy use of it before I had to move to Spark (2d have no eSIM support and when my work banned Android phones late last year for security reasons it was either carry two phones or change to an iPhone).

Is there no option on Spark to share your data with a single LTE tablet?

Cheers

Cru

Note: Just to save a bit of time, I am intentionally ignoring the method of paying twice as much by using family type plans since that is incredibly inefficient.