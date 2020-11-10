Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Query: Sharing Spark Plan Data with Tablet (No Hotspot)
#279799 10-Nov-2020 09:25
Good morning,

 

So I am tempted by the endless data plans (both to enjoy Spotify Radio more but also to get in on the Xbox All Access deals), but I have noticed there is no option to share your plan data with a tablet, or at least I can't find mention of it. 2degrees offer this feature for free and I made heavy use of it before I had to move to Spark (2d have no eSIM support and when my work banned Android phones late last year for security reasons it was either carry two phones or change to an iPhone). 

 

Is there no option on Spark to share your data with a single LTE tablet?

 

Cheers

 

Cru

 

Note: Just to save a bit of time, I am intentionally ignoring the method of paying twice as much by using family type plans since that is incredibly inefficient.




  #2600819 10-Nov-2020 09:28
I'd be interested in this too. Spark's Endless Data plans seem quite restrictive in that you can't Hotspot your data without paying extra, so I'd be keen to find out if what you're asking is possible.

  #2600865 10-Nov-2020 10:19
Yeah it’s the one thing that annoys me about Spark. Both Vodafone and 2degrees include hotspotting for no extra cost yet Spark want to charge an extra $10 a month for that privilege. 😡 




  #2600870 10-Nov-2020 10:25
True, but this thread is querying if there is an alternative to hotspotting. 2d have the option to allow one number to access the data pool of another; I used my personal data on my tablet and work data on my phone for a number of years. Just reiterating that point in the hope the eventual Spark response focuses on my query, not the trending conversation regarding hotspotting. :)




  #2601888 10-Nov-2020 10:49
Spark's $10 hotspot upcharge is franky ridiculous. Especially when the prepay Endless plan has it included, as do Skinny.

 

I recall Spark used to have a $9.99/month data sharer option, but I don't think this is available on Endless.

 

 




