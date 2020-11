So today I crossed over to Spark from VF.



The main reasons were



Esim support

Visual voicemail

Better coverage in this region

Possibly, if I’m ever convinced to join the club, Apple Watch LTE support



The process was easy and painless. I’ll get slightly less data for the sane money though. 10GB v 12GB per month. Probably won’t notice.



It took about six hours for No Service to appear and then I was straight on Spark. Thumbs up for a painless experience - a sadly rare thing these days.