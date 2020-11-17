Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Mangere/Onehunga Spark outage - over a day now?
lyndondrake

177 posts

Master Geek


#279915 17-Nov-2020 07:44
As per https://www.spark.co.nz/outages/ there seems to be a pretty big Spark fibre outage across Mangere and Onehunga, since the early hours of Monday. No ETA on a fix on the Spark pages, and I wondered if anyone here has more info?

Andib
1121 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2605132 17-Nov-2020 07:57
A pretty big Chorus fibre trunk was hit  / cut in Mangere and they're still working on replacing the damaged section.

lyndondrake

177 posts

Master Geek


  #2605133 17-Nov-2020 07:59
Oh wow - as in, a physical cut? I'm guessing someone dug where they shouldn't have…

 

Do you know if it's a several-day fix, or might be sooner?

 
 
 
 


RunningMan
6169 posts

Uber Geek


  #2605134 17-Nov-2020 08:02
More info here if you select the appropriate outage.

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/outages


lyndondrake

177 posts

Master Geek


  #2605135 17-Nov-2020 08:04
RunningMan:

 

More info here if you select the appropriate outage.

 

 

 

 

Cool, thx

nztim
1070 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2605137 17-Nov-2020 08:05
I hope someone will be accountable for this!

xpd

xpd
Im a pirate
10836 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2605144 17-Nov-2020 08:20
Oh.... that explains why my folks have'nt rung me :D

 

 




Linux
6953 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2605145 17-Nov-2020 08:24
Not just impacting Spark customers

