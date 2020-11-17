As per https://www.spark.co.nz/outages/ there seems to be a pretty big Spark fibre outage across Mangere and Onehunga, since the early hours of Monday. No ETA on a fix on the Spark pages, and I wondered if anyone here has more info?
A pretty big Chorus fibre trunk was hit / cut in Mangere and they're still working on replacing the damaged section.
Oh wow - as in, a physical cut? I'm guessing someone dug where they shouldn't have…
Do you know if it's a several-day fix, or might be sooner?
RunningMan:
More info here if you select the appropriate outage.
Cool, thx
Oh.... that explains why my folks have'nt rung me :D
XPD^ / DemiseNZ
Not just impacting Spark customers