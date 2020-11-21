Hi all,

My wife and I were in the Wairarapa today, over by the coast, when there was a power cut.

After a while, I noticed that my personal cellphone (Skinny SIM) had no signal; my work phone (Vodafone) was ok. So, I'm assuming there was an issue with the local Spark cell due to the powercut.

However, I noticed that my wife's phone (also Skinny SIM) said "Emergency Calls Only" - so presumably had connected to the working Vodafone service to enable emergency calls. Which is what I understand is allowed and happens.

The question is why did her phone enable emergency calls, and mine not? Surely that's an important thing that should work....

(Both Android Phones, both NZ purchased as "Spark" phones, different makes/models).