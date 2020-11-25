Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Address for ONT swapped with neighbor
hamishf

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#280069 25-Nov-2020 09:20
Send private message

I currently have my connection with BigPipe. Every time someone moves in to the apartment across the hall I get a notice from Chorus that another ISP has requested my connection. I'm certain that the ONT's between the 2 apartments are swapped from what the ISP's have on file. I've tried explaining this to support each time I get the alert from BigPipe but they just cancel the disconnection with Chorus and don't fix up the address issue.

 

I'd assumed that this is a Chorus issue, but they have advised me that they don't allocate addresses to the ONTs and that happens at the ISP level, so I assume the fix needs to be done by someone at BigPipe. Is anyone able to point me in the right direction?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
cyril7
8713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2610214 25-Nov-2020 09:27
Send private message

Hi depending on what model ONT you have there is a QR code, either on the top right of the front or on the side, this is the unique code that Chorus use to identify the ONT, not the address, you may need to pass that QR code to your ISP to get them to confirm they have the right unit against your account.

 

Cyril

 

Edit: and welcome to Geekzone.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2610215 25-Nov-2020 09:28
Send private message

How could you have ever got a connection if they were swapped?

 

Would take 2 seconds for BP to confirm if your ONT serial is the correct one for your address. If it is then there is nothing to fix, and not a lot that can potentially be done if other providers are incorrectly selecting your ONT for an intact connection.

 

 

cyril7
8713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2610232 25-Nov-2020 09:32
Send private message

Its more likely the tenants of the other apartment using the wrong address, easily done if its not clear.

 

Cyril



hamishf

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2610275 25-Nov-2020 10:09
Send private message

When I first got the connection BP couldn't get it going until I provided them with the ONT s/n. They then advised that they needed Chorus to change some details on their end. Previous neighbors couldn't get their connection established until they provided their ISP with the s/n. I'm certain the address and the ONT don't match.
BP have advised multiple times that they have passed this info on to Chorus but I keep getting these disconnect requests whenever a new internet connection is ordered next door.

Jase2985
11528 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2610278 25-Nov-2020 10:13
Send private message

@Chorusnz and @Wheelbarrow01 might be able to help

Wheelbarrow01
1209 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2610282 25-Nov-2020 10:19
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

@Chorusnz and @Wheelbarrow01 might be able to help

 

 

Sure can - flick me your ONT serial number and your actual address - I'll check the system and see if everything is ok. I can also look up the neighbour's order and check why it was run against your ONT. It's possible that the records fix requested by Bigpipe when you got connected has either not been completed, or has been done incorrectly. It's also possible that Core Logic have made an update of their own which can sometimes throw things out of whack in our systems.




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

hamishf

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2610286 25-Nov-2020 10:24
Send private message

Cheers. DM'd you the info

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 