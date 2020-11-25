I currently have my connection with BigPipe. Every time someone moves in to the apartment across the hall I get a notice from Chorus that another ISP has requested my connection. I'm certain that the ONT's between the 2 apartments are swapped from what the ISP's have on file. I've tried explaining this to support each time I get the alert from BigPipe but they just cancel the disconnection with Chorus and don't fix up the address issue.

I'd assumed that this is a Chorus issue, but they have advised me that they don't allocate addresses to the ONTs and that happens at the ISP level, so I assume the fix needs to be done by someone at BigPipe. Is anyone able to point me in the right direction?