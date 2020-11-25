Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny 4G / B618 questions
Chuckman

#280070 25-Nov-2020 09:20
Hi all,

 

I'm planning on signing up for Skinny uncapped wireless broadband for a holiday home. 

 

Got a couple of questions:
1. Is it worth getting an external antenna before I go? Asking now (before I can test performance) as I will have limited opportunity to source one once we're there over summer if we find reception isn't great. I should be able to place it by a window, tower looks to be approx 2km away at top of hill so reasonable line of sight (some bush / trees in the way).
2. What's the wifi performance like? - is it worth connecting another device as a wireless access point? B618 will be at one end of house - single storey lockwood so wooden walls. I have an old HG630b, an HG659 and one of the new Spark smart routers I could use for this. I believe the B618 can't be put into bridge mode. Not doing any gaming or hosting of services but may have the odd smart plug / camera I'll want to connect to remotely. Otherwise standard stuff - internet browsing / social media / netflix / the odd Skype or Zoom call.

 

Thanks.

Create new topic
Linux
  #2610212 25-Nov-2020 09:25
2) Wi-Fi performance will not be known till you try it and will also depend where you locate the 4G router in the house

phrozenpenguin
  #2621222 14-Dec-2020 10:48
Can I ask - how did you work out where the nearest applicable tower is? Looking to check our signal in a particular location. 

nztim
  #2621226 14-Dec-2020 10:50
Use spark coverage maps also gis.geek.nz will tell you where the towers are

 

 



phrozenpenguin
  #2621243 14-Dec-2020 11:53
nztim:

 

Use spark coverage maps also gis.geek.nz will tell you where the towers are

 

 

Thanks appreciated, that gis.geek.nz was particularly useful. 

Create new topic





