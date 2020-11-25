Hi all,

I'm planning on signing up for Skinny uncapped wireless broadband for a holiday home.

Got a couple of questions:

1. Is it worth getting an external antenna before I go? Asking now (before I can test performance) as I will have limited opportunity to source one once we're there over summer if we find reception isn't great. I should be able to place it by a window, tower looks to be approx 2km away at top of hill so reasonable line of sight (some bush / trees in the way).

2. What's the wifi performance like? - is it worth connecting another device as a wireless access point? B618 will be at one end of house - single storey lockwood so wooden walls. I have an old HG630b, an HG659 and one of the new Spark smart routers I could use for this. I believe the B618 can't be put into bridge mode. Not doing any gaming or hosting of services but may have the odd smart plug / camera I'll want to connect to remotely. Otherwise standard stuff - internet browsing / social media / netflix / the odd Skype or Zoom call.

Thanks.