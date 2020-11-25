I am trying to set up Xtra email for a friend's dad (in his nineties) on a new laptop using a spare copy of Outlook 2010 I have.

I have followed the POP3 and the IMAP instructions for Outlook on Sparks website, and even had two chats to try to resolve an authentication issue I am getting:

“Log onto incoming mail server (POP3): Your email server rejected your login. Verify your user name and password for this account in Account Settings. The Server responded: -ERR {AUTH] Authentication failed”

I know the username and password are correct, because I can log into the web portal, just fine.

I have also tried (using Spark's instructions) setting the same email account up on my own machine (with Office 365), and still get the same auth error

Does anyone have any ideas?

Side issue: Spark are now wanting me to use their paid services to resolve this issue for their customer (of many years) when their own instructions seem to be incorrect