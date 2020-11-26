@hio77 @Chorus

Struck a bit of a barrier with getting a new broadband connection. My parents demolished a old house and have just built a new house. Not a 100% sure if there was an active line previously as property was a holiday house before. But would have had a phone line working at some point.

Copper connection.

Have been dealing with Skinny. Explain that this is a new house and old services would have been disconnected. Sparky has wired phone line to the boundary along with extra conduit for when fibre when it gets installed (moving date). And that we just need to get the copper and our line connected.

They have come back with "Following Chorus' address check, they advised that there is no capability for any of the Broadband service at your address."

Wondering if someone on here can look a little further for me so we know 100% is not possible? Thanks very much.