Help with No Broadband Capabilities - New Connection
outdoorsnz

Ultimate Geek


#280095 26-Nov-2020 11:26
@hio77 @Chorus

 

Struck a bit of a barrier with getting a new broadband connection. My parents demolished a old house and have just built a new house. Not a 100% sure if there was an active line previously as property was a holiday house before. But would have had a phone line working at some point.

 

Copper connection.

 

Have been dealing with Skinny. Explain that this is a new house and old services would have been disconnected. Sparky has wired phone line to the boundary along with extra conduit for when fibre when it gets installed (moving date). And that we just need to get the copper and our line connected.

 

They have come back with "Following Chorus' address check, they advised that there is no capability for any of the Broadband service at your address."

 

Wondering if someone on here can look a little further for me so we know 100% is not possible? Thanks very much.

 1 | 2
dryburn
Ultimate Geek


  #2611051 26-Nov-2020 11:40
Sorry don't mean to hi-jack your thread, I have been dealing with a similar issue but trying to get a new connection to a dwelling that never had copper and doesn't appear on online address checkers but other dwellings on the same property does have copper. So any contacts would be great

outdoorsnz

Ultimate Geek


  #2611052 26-Nov-2020 11:45
dryburn:

 

Sorry don't mean to hi-jack your thread, I have been dealing with a similar issue but trying to get a new connection to a dwelling that never had copper and doesn't appear on online address checkers but other dwellings on the same property does have copper. So any contacts would be great

 

 

In my case, checker said might be available**. Would be a case of copper might have been active some time ago.

michaelmurfy
Uber Geek

  #2611057 26-Nov-2020 12:04
Please note - @hio77 no-longer works for Spark.

 

You can PM me the address and I can take a look also. But it sounds like this address may be rural, or there may be no capacity at the exchange / cabinet for a new connection. If this is the case then a WISP may be your only option but happy to check this for you.




Linux
Uber Geek

  #2611078 26-Nov-2020 12:13
Port waiter list, That sucks I suspect they must be rural and when connected will be to a Conkin

nztim
Uber Geek

  #2611298 26-Nov-2020 16:57
Linux:

Port waiter list, That sucks I suspect they must be rural and when connected will be to a Conkin



Must be really rural, some real remote stuff is still E1 backhaul

outdoorsnz

Ultimate Geek


  #2611300 26-Nov-2020 17:09
nztim:
Linux:

 

Port waiter list, That sucks I suspect they must be rural and when connected will be to a Conkin

 



Must be really rural, some real remote stuff is still E1 backhaul

 

Semi Rural. My connection (unrelated) is up to 90/30 and generally reliable.

 

3rd ISP. @2degrees big thanks. Indeed has VDSL, but part of the problem was incorrect address info that needed updating with DP / Lot numbers. So we are getting there. Still need to get it all confirmed and quoted to connect up our supply line.

 

 

nztim
Uber Geek

  #2611304 26-Nov-2020 17:17
This reminds me of a connection I did for one of our clients home connections

Luckily they had an active POTs connection which I could look up to get the SAM and add broadband

The SAM lookup just goes to “99999 Street Name”




hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
Uber Geek

  #2611366 26-Nov-2020 19:54
Address issues can be a right pain to deal with.

As others have said. I don't wear a spark hat anymore, I work for the competition. But honestly.... This would be an issue anywhere.


If I look at my current flat, it has a different copper address to the fibre address. All comes down to what the computer says is at that location.

My parents live on a rural property. Depending on who you ask, council, nz post, chorus, power... All have different physical addresses.
Some systems are better than others.




hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
Uber Geek

  #2611367 26-Nov-2020 19:55
nztim: This reminds me of a connection I did for one of our clients home connections

Luckily they had an active POTs connection which I could look up to get the SAM and add broadband

The SAM lookup just goes to “99999 Street Name”


Better than the ones that say crn of x Street...




outdoorsnz

Ultimate Geek


  #2611389 26-Nov-2020 20:00
hio77:
nztim: This reminds me of a connection I did for one of our clients home connections

Luckily they had an active POTs connection which I could look up to get the SAM and add broadband

The SAM lookup just goes to “99999 Street Name”


Better than the ones that say crn of x Street...


This property street got renumbered some point so known by two street numbers!

nztim
Uber Geek

  #2611410 26-Nov-2020 20:18
hio77: 

Better than the ones that say crn of x Street...

 

Or having 2 SAMs one for copper, one for fibre

 

 

outdoorsnz

Ultimate Geek


  #2618243 8-Dec-2020 16:42
Well we nearly have a new connection working!

 

Has taken many phone calls. Have had a number of "sorry there are no services available for this property!" To others who with similar responses, do your own research. Reach out to geekzone and ring Chorus direct to confirm if your property does indeed have services available. I think that made the biggest difference. Otherwise would have been a flat NO! Running into a Chorus guy a few houses down may have helped. He took a quick look at our property and later on a coil of copper cable turned up and placed near cat6 outlet (to be completed by sparky). He may in fact had a job to look at our address.

 

Friday 4th Dec we got a port waiter status which was good and bad news. At least meant we have services. But luck was on my side. Called Monday and it was,  your connection is scheduled for this afternoon!

 

Slight issue with digger guy finding and breaking the copper cable that goes to the pillar outside of the property! Sparky booked to install the copper in conduit to the street as was meant to happen anyways as part of the new build.

 

So now just waiting for Chorus install date to wire up the service lead. Hopefully given short distance from cabinet, it is nice and fast VDSL.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
Uber Geek

  #2618250 8-Dec-2020 16:52
Excellent result.

 

 

 

Often in these cases, it requires someone to break out the maps, find out what your SAM ID really is... provision against that and then go from there.




nztim
Uber Geek

  #2618259 8-Dec-2020 17:19
hio77:

Excellent result.


 


Often in these cases, it requires someone to break out the maps, find out what your SAM ID really is... provision against that and then go from there.



Mis matched SAM addresses is a complete nightmare

outdoorsnz

Ultimate Geek


  #2621236 14-Dec-2020 11:32
Technically we have a working internet connection to the phone pillar on the street.

 

But as we severed the existing copper service cable (digger bucket!), we are waiting for someone to come out and connect our new service lead.

 

2degrees tells me they've logged a wiring install request and someone from chorus will call me. That was a week ago.

 

What is the normal process for this and how long would it take? All it needs is two wiring ends joined together. I get the feeling this has dropped into dead line.

 

Can @Chorus help? Thanks

