Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark adsl constantly dropping, d link dsl 5300 optimum settings help
RUSTY85

23 posts

Geek


#280141 29-Nov-2020 10:41
Send private message

Hey guys I'm having tremendous issues with my adsl internet. Before we bought this house in July I rang spark and asked about getting fibre transferred to this house they said all good it'll be ready August 19th two days after our settlement Dat. So was all good. Fast forward or the excuses etc I still don't have fibre to the door and im stuck on adsl and getting Internet drops. Iv been charged for the fault team to come out and tell me there is nothing they can do already. Is there anyone that can help me go through the advanced settings to get my internet more reliable. Currently iv had no internet since last night. Don't know if it's a coincidence or not but the kids watched 3 movies yesterday on Netflix and half way through the third one the quality went rubbish and then the net dropped.

Cheers in advance
Ryan

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
Linux
8972 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2612583 29-Nov-2020 10:50
Send private message

I do not think advanced settings is going to help you, You need to look into why the line is dropping out

 

Have you seen the 100s of other threads on this very topic and reviewed them? Good chance issue is house wiring

Linux
8972 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2612584 29-Nov-2020 10:51
Send private message

Also have you checked the Chorus address checker to see if you can get VDSL?

RUSTY85

23 posts

Geek


  #2612585 29-Nov-2020 10:53
Send private message

Have had a new jack put in and it literally runs from the power pole straight in to the house.



RUSTY85

23 posts

Geek


  #2612586 29-Nov-2020 10:54
Send private message

Linux:

Also have you checked the Chorus address checker to see if you can get VDSL?

we went vdsl to start with but if was unreliable. Chorus said we were too far away from exchange to get consistent vdsl

RunningMan
7025 posts

Uber Geek


  #2612589 29-Nov-2020 11:01
Send private message

Post the ADSL line stats please

RUSTY85

23 posts

Geek


  #2612592 29-Nov-2020 11:09
Send private message

RunningMan:

Post the ADSL line stats please


Thank you for your help

SNR Margin(0.1 dBm): 11.9/7.0
Attenuation(0.1 dBm): 17.6/30.0
Output Power(0.1 dBm): 12.4/19.4
Attainable Rate(Kbps): 320/5112
Rate(Kbps): 320/7378
CRC Errors: 0/401128
FEC Errors: 0/502056
HEC Errors: 0/258536

RunningMan
7025 posts

Uber Geek


  #2612593 29-Nov-2020 11:15
Send private message

How long since a reboot (i.e. what time have those errors accumulated over)?

 

That's a fairly high attenuation, so probably a long line, but the errors also look high, which often points to a faulty connection along that line somewhere. The sync rate also looks a bit low for the attenuation. It has the hallmarks of a physical line issue that hasn't been rectified properly, particularly if there's a new jack and line from the street.

 

The other issue to consider, is given the sync rate is fairly low (especially upload), then saturating the upstream connection will badly impact the downstream. If there's something syncing to the cloud or uploading/backups, this will have a very big impact on downloads.



RUSTY85

23 posts

Geek


  #2612594 29-Nov-2020 11:20
Send private message

We havent been able to use the internet while uploading any file since being here. Havent succesffully uploaded any file over 14mb. Everytime I ring them they seem happy to sweep under the table. Iv had chorus out before who told me it was the best we could get (We still got charged). Atleast we had internet then. 

RUSTY85

23 posts

Geek


  #2612595 29-Nov-2020 11:22
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

How long since a reboot (i.e. what time have those errors accumulated over)?

 

That's a fairly high attenuation, so probably a long line, but the errors also look high, which often points to a faulty connection along that line somewhere. The sync rate also looks a bit low for the attenuation. It has the hallmarks of a physical line issue that hasn't been rectified properly, particularly if there's a new jack and line from the street.

 

The other issue to consider, is given the sync rate is fairly low (especially upload), then saturating the upstream connection will badly impact the downstream. If there's something syncing to the cloud or uploading/backups, this will have a very big impact on downloads.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DSL Phy Version:

 

A2pvI042j1.d26k1

 

 

 

Status:

 

Enabled

 

 

 

Mode:

 

ADSL2+ Annex A

 

 

 

Link Power State:

 

L0

 

 

 

DSL Uptime:

 

0 Day 2 Hour 39 Min 44 Sec

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UpLink/DownLink

 

 

 

 

SNR Margin(0.1 dBm):

 

11.9/6.6

 

 

 

Attenuation(0.1 dBm):

 

17.6/30.0

 

 

 

Output Power(0.1 dBm):

 

12.4/19.4

 

 

 

Attainable Rate(Kbps):

 

324/4992

 

 

 

Rate(Kbps):

 

320/7378

 

 

 

CRC Errors:

 

0/426537

 

 

 

FEC Errors:

 

0/544584

 

 

 

HEC Errors:

 

 

 

 

RUSTY85

23 posts

Geek


  #2612597 29-Nov-2020 11:24
Send private message

 

 

 

 

G.dmt:

 

 

Enabled

 

 

G.lite:

 

 

Enabled

 

 

 

 

T1.413:

 

 

Enabled

 

 

ADSL2:

 

 

Enabled

 

 

 

 

AnnexL:

 

 

Enabled

 

 

ADSL2+:

 

 

Enabled

 

 

 

 

AnnexM:

 

 

Disabled

 

 

VDSL2:

 

 

Enabled

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advanced Settings...

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bitswap:

 

 

Enabled

 

 

SRA:

 

 

Disabled

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8a:

 

 

Enabled

 

 

12a:

 

 

Enabled

 

 

 

 

8b:

 

 

Enabled

 

 

12b:

 

 

Enabled

 

 

 

 

8c:

 

 

Enabled

 

 

17a:

 

 

Enabled

 

 

 

 

8d:

 

 

Enabled

 

 

 

 

US0:

 

 

Enabled

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

just checking are the above correct? 

Linux
8972 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2612607 29-Nov-2020 11:29
Send private message

Are you on naked or clothed broadband?

RunningMan
7025 posts

Uber Geek


  #2612609 29-Nov-2020 11:33
Send private message

That's a massive amount of errors for a couple of hours - there's a very clear physical problem with the line. Would be interesting to know why Chorus said that's the best they can do. There are some areas where the copper is badly degraded or there's loading coils inserted or other similar reasons why a connection would be this bad, but it's not that common.

 

Who did the new jack and line form the street - Chorus? If that's the case, it's fairly safe to assume that part of the line is OK, and the fault is further afield.

 

Do you have another modem, to rule that out? Given Spark, I assume you've got their modem still?

RUSTY85

23 posts

Geek


  #2612610 29-Nov-2020 11:33
Send private message

Linux: Are you on naked or clothed broadband?

 

We are on Naked 

RUSTY85

23 posts

Geek


  #2612611 29-Nov-2020 11:34
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

That's a massive amount of errors for a couple of hours - there's a very clear physical problem with the line. Would be interesting to know why Chorus said that's the best they can do. There are some areas where the copper is badly degraded or there's loading coils inserted or other similar reasons why a connection would be this bad, but it's not that common.

 

Who did the new jack and line form the street - Chorus? If that's the case, it's fairly safe to assume that part of the line is OK, and the fault is further afield.

 

Do you have another modem, to rule that out? Given Spark, I assume you've got their modem still?

 



Have had a HG659b hooked up same problem 

Linux
8972 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2612612 29-Nov-2020 11:37
Send private message

RUSTY85:

Linux: Are you on naked or clothed broadband?


We are on Naked 



Ok do you have a dedicated xDSL jack point?

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 