Hey guys I'm having tremendous issues with my adsl internet. Before we bought this house in July I rang spark and asked about getting fibre transferred to this house they said all good it'll be ready August 19th two days after our settlement Dat. So was all good. Fast forward or the excuses etc I still don't have fibre to the door and im stuck on adsl and getting Internet drops. Iv been charged for the fault team to come out and tell me there is nothing they can do already. Is there anyone that can help me go through the advanced settings to get my internet more reliable. Currently iv had no internet since last night. Don't know if it's a coincidence or not but the kids watched 3 movies yesterday on Netflix and half way through the third one the quality went rubbish and then the net dropped.



Cheers in advance

Ryan