New Spark customer – No 5G signal, no VoLTE settings – iPhone 12 mini
Benjip

#280168 30-Nov-2020 17:28
I have a strange issue which I'm hoping just requires a flick of a switch at the Spark end.

 

I'm new to Spark (as of this weekend just past), using an iPhone 12 mini which I purchased direct from Apple. I was previously with Spark for about a month too, at which time I was using an iPhone 11 Pro, but I moved to Vodafone very briefly a few weeks ago and found their signals very lacking in the areas in which I live and work, so that was a no-go.

 

Now that I'm back on Spark, with a new SIM card picked up from a Spark store where they did the provisioning on Saturday, the first issue is that I can't seem to get a 5G signal, even in an area showing as 5G enabled on Spark's coverage map (in Ponsonby, Auckland). I do have the 5G options showing on my iPhone settings, and 5G was working fine on Vodafone with this exact device.

 

The second issue is that I no longer have a VoLTE setting in the same area where it was sitting prior to moving to Spark – on my iPhone 11 Pro I had VoLTE working on Spark in the exact same geographical areas (home & office) so I think I can rule out the signal being the problem.

 

I tried getting help via Spark's online chat but to be honest I'm not sure the customer service agent understood the issue, as they kept copying & pasting things such as "Check with your carrier that VoLTE is enabled" – I let them know politely that they (Spark) are my carrier and that's what I was enquiring about etc.

 

So long story short, is there something I'm missing – do I need to phone Spark and get someone to enable 5G & VoLTE for my SIM or my (pay monthly, endless data) account?

 

Apologies if this is all confusing, I've been moving to & fro providers recently trying to find the right balance of plan/data/signal.

 

Oh and one last thing – I haven't yet tried the "Reset Network Settings" kill-all feature on iOS as I'm very hesitant to delete the passwords of every WiFi network I use. If that is the last resort then so be it, but hopefully there's something that I can try before going nuclear.

RunningMan
  #2613514 30-Nov-2020 17:43
Check for updated carrier settings https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201270

Benjip

  #2613515 30-Nov-2020 17:47
Thanks for the suggestion – doesn't look like there's any updated version available. I'm on "Spark NZ 44.0" if that's of any help…

RunningMan
  #2613556 30-Nov-2020 19:49
I think 44 is current. Perhaps ping @ gajan in this thread re 5G activation. Not sure what the VoLTE issue would be though.



jaidevp
Spark NZ

  #2613649 30-Nov-2020 23:53
Hi PM me your number will check it out. 

 

 

gasgob
  #2613764 1-Dec-2020 09:36
Pretty much the same issue (device and recently transferred connection) as the original post. Have made a couple of queries to support with no resolution. 

 

 

 

PM sent with details, hope you don't mind looking into my connection as well.

Benjip

  #2615477 3-Dec-2020 11:42
Update: thank you to @jaidevp for going above and beyond and getting me sorted. I have learned the following:

 

     

  1. There is no VoLTE toggle on 5G iPhones (which is obviously just the iPhone 12 series at this stage), as VoLTE is enabled by default and can't be disabled. jaidevp confirmed this by testing on another iPhone 12 on a different 5G network. I must have imagined it when I thought I had a VoLTE toggle on my iPhone 12 mini on Vodafone.
  2. 5G sometimes needs to be manually activated at the Spark account level, as mine wasn't done automatically when my number was ported in from Vodafone.
  3. Even though the Spark 5G coverage map suggests specific areas of specific streets may have 5G coverage, it's not always 100% that you'll actually get 5G signal there (I was testing in a street that Spark says should have 5G, but I didn't get a signal). Having tested in an area with a lot more 5G (according to Spark's coverage map), I can confirm that 5G is now working perfectly for me.

gordo92
Geek

  #2615911 3-Dec-2020 22:48
Can confirm my girlfriends iPhone 12 Pro Max has the VoLTE toggle on 2degrees. However there is no 5G toggle and only shows 2G 3G 4G and VoLTE toggle.



Benjip

  #2615913 3-Dec-2020 22:54
gordo92: Can confirm my girlfriends iPhone 12 Pro Max has the VoLTE toggle on 2degrees. However there is no 5G toggle and only shows 2G 3G 4G and VoLTE toggle.


Very interesting, thanks for adding that! The VoLTE toggle must reappear if you use a vintage carrier that doesn’t have 5G, it must be triggered by the carrier version part of iOS.

gordo92
  #2648703 6-Feb-2021 16:05
Further to the above, I have now bought myself a iPhone 12 and currently using Skinny and have a VoLTE Toggle but no 5G toggles, only 4G & 3G

